1-min read

Surat Fire Case Handed Over to Crime Branch, 1 Coaching Class Operator Arrested

So, far 20 people have been killed and 20 others are under treatment. The identities of all the deceased have been established.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:May 25, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Surat Fire Case Handed Over to Crime Branch, 1 Coaching Class Operator Arrested
Surat: Firefighters and police officers inspect the burn site after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex, in Surat, Friday, May 24, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: The investigation into the Surat fire case has been handed over to an ACP rank officer of Crime branch, said Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma at a press conference on Saturday.

Sharma said that coaching class operator Bhargav Butani has also been arrested.

“We have lodged an FIR against three accused including two builders of this complex and they have been booked under section 304 and 308 of IPC. We have arrested coaching class operator Bhargav Butani. We will arrest the other two accused soon,’’ Sharma said.

An FSL team has launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire at the building in Sarthana area in Surat, the police said. “We are awaiting the FSL report in this regard. So, far 20 people have been killed and 20 others are under treatment. The identities of all the deceased have been established,’’ he added.

The Surat top cop assured that the victims will get justice and appealed to the citizens to cooperate in the investigation and maintain the law and order.

“As part of the prohibitory measures, we have closed all the coaching centres in the city. The objective is that they obtain necessary NOC for fire safety and comply fire safety norms. Those centres which have already obtained NOC can start their classes but they have to paste certificate of NOC on their door,’’ Sharma said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
