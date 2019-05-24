CO-PRESENTED BY
Surat Fire LIVE Updates: 20 Killed in Blaze at Coaching Centre, Horrific Visuals Show Students Jump off Building

News18.com | May 24, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
Event Highlights

Surat Fire LIVE Updates: Twenty people, mostly children, have been killed and several injured after a major fire broke out at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat on Friday. Disturbing visuals showed some students jumping off the two-storey building in an attempt to escape the inferno.

The students were attending tuition classes when fire broke out at the Takshashila building. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said he was deeply angusished by the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Children injured will be given proper & fast treatment, he said.
May 24, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

"There has been an incident of fire in Surat's coaching class in which small kids have died. This incident is very saddening. State Govt will give Rs 4 lakh financial help to families of kids who died. Children injured will be given proper & fast treatment," Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said. 

May 24, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Congress leader Rajiv Satav condoled the demise of people in the Surat fire incident. 

May 24, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives in Surat fire incident, BJP chief Amit Shah urged the party workers to assist the affected people. "My condolences with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge our karyakartas of BJP Surat unit to assist the people in need," Shah tweeted. 

May 24, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

"Saddened by the loss of lives in Surat," Congress leader Ahmed Patel has tweeted. He also urged the authorities to provide medical relief to the injured, adequate compensation to families of deceased. 

May 24, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Toll Rises to 20 | The death toll in Surat fire incident has reached 20. A massive fire broke out in the second floor of a commercial complex in Surat, which houses a coaching centre. Video of students jumping from the building to escape fire went viral soon after the incident. 

May 24, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed grief over the loss of life in the Surat fire incident. He urged the state government to provide assistance to the those affected. 

May 24, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

"Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls, " CM Rupani said while condoling the incident. 

 
May 24, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

Fire tenders trying to douse the flame in Surat after a massive fire broke out at a commercial building. 19 people have been killed so far.

May 24, 2019 6:16 pm (IST)

CM Announces Exgratia | Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has announced Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who have been killed in the Surat fire incident The state urban development department has ordered an inquiry into this fire incident. 

May 24, 2019 6:14 pm (IST)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Surat fire incident.

May 24, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)

Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the flames and for rescue operations, he said.  "Around ten students trapped on the third and fourth floors jumped from windows to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," the official said. 

May 24, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)

Several students of a coaching class were seen jumping off from windows as a major fire broke out on the third and fourth floors of a commercial complex here Friday afternoon. Fire engulfed the third and fourth floors of Taxshila Complex in Sarthana area, said an official at the Surat fire control room.

May 24, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Modi has condoled the demise of the students in the fire incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. 

May 24, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)

Navasari BJP MP CR Patel told News18 that action should be taken against found responsible for any negligence in this case.

May 24, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)

“The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and emergency vans were rushed to the spot to handle any eventuality," said a source. 

May 24, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)

Fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the blaze. Several passersby shot videos of students jumping from the building’s second floor to escape the fire. 

May 24, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)

According to initial reports, at least four bodies were recovered from the building and the death toll is likely to rise once the operation comes to an end. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. 

May 24, 2019 6:05 pm (IST)

The students were in a tuition class when the fire broke out at the Takshasheela building. A few of them jumped from the building to escape the fire. 

May 24, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)

Fire Breaks Out in Surat Commercial Complex | 18 students were reported dead and several injured after a major fire broke out in a two-storey building in Surat’s Sarthana area this afternoon. 

Surat Fire LIVE Updates: 20 Killed in Blaze at Coaching Centre, Horrific Visuals Show Students Jump off Building
Fire tenders were rushed for rescue operations after a major fire broke out in a two-storey building in Surat’s Sarthana.

An investigation has been launched into why the fire broke out. Expressing anguish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected." The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.
