Surat Fire LIVE Updates: 20 Killed in Blaze at Coaching Centre, Horrific Visuals Show Students Jump off Building

"There has been an incident of fire in Surat's coaching class in which small kids have died. This incident is very saddening. State Govt will give Rs 4 lakh financial help to families of kids who died. Children injured will be given proper & fast treatment," Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said.
The students were attending tuition classes when fire broke out at the Takshashila building. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said he was deeply angusished by the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Children injured will be given proper & fast treatment, he said.
Congress leader Rajiv Satav condoled the demise of people in the Surat fire incident.
I am deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives due to Fire in #Surat.My Condolence to the families of the deceased & i wish a speedy recovery to the injured.— Rajeev Satav (@SATAVRAJEEV) May 24, 2019
I urge the concerned authorities to extend the maximum possible help. https://t.co/3fYyWuuPWl
Expressing anguish over the loss of lives in Surat fire incident, BJP chief Amit Shah urged the party workers to assist the affected people. "My condolences with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge our karyakartas of BJP Surat unit to assist the people in need," Shah tweeted.
Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident in Surat, Gujarat. My condolences with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge our karyakartas of BJP Surat unit to assist the people in need.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 24, 2019
"Saddened by the loss of lives in Surat," Congress leader Ahmed Patel has tweeted. He also urged the authorities to provide medical relief to the injured, adequate compensation to families of deceased.
Saddened by the loss of lives in Surat— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 24, 2019
My thoughts and prayers are with their families
I appeal to local authorities to provide best possible medical relief to the injured, adequate compensation to families of deceased & ensure fire safety means are in place across Gujarat
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed grief over the loss of life in the Surat fire incident. He urged the state government to provide assistance to the those affected.
Anguished to learn about the fire tragedy in Surat where 15 people have lost their lives and several have been injured.— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2019
My thoughts are with the families of the victims.
Urge the state government & authorities to take swift measures and provide all requisite assistance. https://t.co/DSsGfK5bnL
"Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls, " CM Rupani said while condoling the incident.
Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti.— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 24, 2019
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Surat fire incident.
Extremely pained by the tragic loss of lives due to massive fire in a building in #Surat, #Gujarat. The incident is very unfortunate and I hope that others who are trapped are rescued soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 24, 2019
Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the flames and for rescue operations, he said. "Around ten students trapped on the third and fourth floors jumped from windows to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," the official said.
Several students of a coaching class were seen jumping off from windows as a major fire broke out on the third and fourth floors of a commercial complex here Friday afternoon. Fire engulfed the third and fourth floors of Taxshila Complex in Sarthana area, said an official at the Surat fire control room.
Prime Minister Modi has condoled the demise of the students in the fire incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019
Fire tenders were rushed for rescue operations after a major fire broke out in a two-storey building in Surat’s Sarthana.
An investigation has been launched into why the fire broke out. Expressing anguish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected." The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.
