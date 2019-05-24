Surat Fire LIVE Updates: 20 Killed in Blaze at Coaching Centre, Horrific Visuals Show Students Jump off Building

Read More

Surat Fire LIVE Updates: Twenty people, mostly children, have been killed and several injured after a major fire broke out at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat on Friday. Disturbing visuals showed some students jumping off the two-storey building in an attempt to escape the inferno.The students were attending tuition classes when fire broke out at the Takshashila building. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said he was deeply angusished by the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Children injured will be given proper & fast treatment, he said.