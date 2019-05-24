English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Surat Fire: Modi Asks State Govt to Provide All Assistance to Those Affected
Nineteen people, including children, have been killed and several injured after a major fire broke out at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat.
TV grab shows students jumping off the building.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the fire tragedy in Surat and asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
At least 20 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon.
"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.
The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat. Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.
