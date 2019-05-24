Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Surat Fire: Modi Asks State Govt to Provide All Assistance to Those Affected

Nineteen people, including children, have been killed and several injured after a major fire broke out at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:May 24, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
Surat Fire: Modi Asks State Govt to Provide All Assistance to Those Affected
TV grab shows students jumping off the building.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the fire tragedy in Surat and asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

At least 20 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex in Surat. Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
