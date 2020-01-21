Take the pledge to vote

10-Storey Building Gutted in Blaze at Surat's Raghuvir Market, 57 Fire Tenders at Spot

Visuals showed a building engulfed in flames at Raghubir Market. It's not yet clear how the fire broke out.

January 21, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
Surat: A huge fire broke out at a market in Gujarat’s Surat on Tuesday morning and 57 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Visuals showed a building engulfed in flames at Raghubir Market. Officials said the fire started from one of the shops on the ground floor and later spread to the other floors.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but a short circuit may be responsible.

Officials said textile fabrics worth crores had been gutted in the blaze.

A fire was reported in the same building on January 8, the Times of India said, after which the fire department had issued notice for setting up of safety equipment.

