Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Surat Fire: Victim's Father Moves HC Seeking Action Against Civic Officials

The fire broke out at the four-storey building which housed an arts and craft class on May 24. Twenty-two students, 18 of them girls, perished in the fire.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Surat Fire: Victim's Father Moves HC Seeking Action Against Civic Officials
Fire tenders were rushed for rescue operations after a major fire broke out in a two-storey building in Surat’s Sarthana.
Loading...
Surat: The father of a victim of the devastating fire at a commercial complex here which claimed 22 lives has moved the Gujarat High Court seeking action against civic officials for allegedly regularising illegal construction.

Jaysukh Gajera, who lost his daughter Grishma (17) in the tragedy, has also demanded that the probe be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He alleged that the police were shielding the civic officials.

The local crime branch on Friday arrested two fire department officers for failing to conduct a fire safety audit of Takshashila Arcade.

The fire broke out at the four-storey building which housed an arts and craft class on May 24. Twenty-two students, 18 of them girls, perished in the fire.

Gajera's petition said the victims' kin have "reasonable apprehension that the investigation will not be impartial and independent and the responsible officers will go scot free".

Police appeared to be shielding officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation who were responsible for regularising the "illegal construction" in the complex, it said.

"The whole incident took place because there were no safety measures in the building and the said illegal structure was regularised by the authorities," it said.

Police had earlier arrested the owner of the coaching class, Bhargav Butani, and builders Harshul Vekaria and Jignesh Paghdal.

Presence of inflammable material including flex banners and tyres on the fourth floor led to the fire spreading quickly, the probe has revealed.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing next week.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram