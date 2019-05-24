English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Surat Fire: Viral Video Shows Children Jumping Off 2-Storey Building to Escape Inferno
At least 16 people, including 15 children, were killed when the fire broke out at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat.
Surat: The video of students jumping off a two-storey building to escape a massive fire at the Takshila Complex in Surat went viral on social media on Friday, shocking netizens across India.
At least 16 people, including 15 children, were killed when the fire broke out at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat. It was not immediately clear whether the victims died in the fire or from the fall.
Horrific visuals from the viral video showed children in distress climbing onto window and balcony ledges and jumping off.
The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.
Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the fire tragedy and asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
"Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives.
“Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti,” Gujarat CM tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the fire tragedy and asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.
Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of lives.
सुरत, गुजरात में हुये इस हादसे की ख़बर से बहुत दुःख पहुंचा है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2019
पीड़ित परिवारों के प्रति, मैं गहरी शोक और संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।
घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। https://t.co/RWnH8dJTdP
