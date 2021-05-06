Surat Hospital Leaves Body Covid-positive Patient on Road, Civic Body Files Complaint

A complaint has been lodged against a private hospital in the Pandesara area of Surat for abandoning the body of a COVID-positive patient on the road. A CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral and after it was found the deceased hailed from Odisha, members of the community have started demanded strong action against the accused.

The deceased was undergoing treatment at the Priya General Hospital in Pandesara. His father said the family had to deposit Rs 4,000 for a test and some medicines and another Rs 20,000 in two days for further treatment of his ailing son. The grieving man said after meeting all the demands of the hospital, he lost his son and his body was left on the road.

The inhumanity of the hospital staff in failing to accord the minimum dignity in death has shocked locals and there has been growing demand for strict against the culprits.

Videos:

