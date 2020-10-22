Surat Records 231 New COVID-19 Cases; Deaths Hit 1,000-mark

Surat: As many 231 new coronavirus cases were reported in Surat district in the last 24 hours, while the death toll reached the 1,000-mark on Thursday, the Gujarat Health Department said. With one more patient succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the district touched the 1,000-mark, said a release by the Health Department.

Surat’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 33,880 with the addition of 231 new cases, the highest for a district in Gujarat on Thursday, it said. While 167 persons were found positive in Surat city, 64 cases were reported from rural areas of the district, said the release.

The release added that 269 patients from different parts of the district also recovered and discharged from hospitals during the day.

