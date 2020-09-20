Surat Reports 283 New COVID-19 Cases; Five Die

Surat: The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat district rose by 283, the highest in Gujarat, to 25,255 on Sunday, the state health department said. Five deaths took total total toll in the district to 898, it said.

At 286, Surat district also reported the highest number of recoveries, including 185 in Surat city, in the state. Of the 283 new patients, Surat city reported181 cases and rural areas 102.

Out of the total five fatalities, four occurred in rural areas while one patient died in the city. Meanwhile, 16 of 884 employees working at various petrol pumps in the city tested coronavirus positive in the day, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said, adding that a petrol pump was closed after 12 employees tested positive.

A total of 344 were fined by the civic body for violation of COVID-19 norms and Rs 90,500 was collected from them, it said. Out of 3,046 beds available for COVID-19 patients in two civic-run hospitals, 249 are occupied, including 142 in the civil hospital, and 107 in SMIMER Hospital.

