Surathkal Murder: Prohibitory Orders Extended Till Dec 29 in Parts of Mangaluru

Prohibitory orders in four areas of Mangaluru city were extended till 6 am on December 29 following the murder of a Muslim man near his shop in Surathkal a few days ago, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The clampdown under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had been imposed in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits till December 26 following the murder of Abdul Jaleel (43), near his shop at Katipalla in Surathkal on Saturday night.

Police said assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jathas, processions and carrying of firearms, explosives and crackers have been forbidden during the period.

Shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of different sections of people have been prohibited.

Jaleel was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants on Saturday. Three people, two of them suspected assailants, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident had come up for discussion on Monday during the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka assembly in Belagavi where opposition leaders tried to pin down the ruling BJP over rising cases of communal murders.

