Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Surendra Kumar (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Surendra Kumar (AAP) Leading
Live election result status of Surendra Kumar (सुरेंद्र कुमार) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gokalpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Surendra Kumar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Surendra Kumar (सुरेंद्र कुमार) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gokalpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Surendra Kumar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Surendra Kumar is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Gokalpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Surendra Kumar's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 52 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 9.4 crore which includes Rs. 45.8 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 8.9 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 9.9 lakh of which Rs. 5.6 lakh is self income. Surendra Kumar's has total liabilities of Rs. 3.7 crore.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 4 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Gokalpur are: Praveen Kumar (BSP), Fateh Singh (NCP), Ranjeet Singh (BJP), SP Singh (INC), Surendra Kumar (AAP), Ravi Kumar (PPID), Shanu Kumar (AAPP), Sunita Devi (NYP).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Surendra Kumar (AAP) in 2020 Gokalpur elections.Click here for live election results of Surendra Kumar candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia