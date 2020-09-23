MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Dies Week after Being Hospitalised With Coronavirus; PM Condoles Demise

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died on Wednesday weeks after he was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi having tested positive for coronavirus. Angadi is the first sitting minister to have died after testing positive for the infection.

Angadi had tested positive for the infection two weeks ago on September 11. At the time however, he was asymptomatic and had said he was "doing fine". The 65-year old Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka became seriously ill and was hospitalised a week ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda condoled the demise, saying Angadi was "like a younger brother" to him.

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ .He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation.1/2 — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 23, 2020

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar condoled Angadi's death. "Tragic terrible sad news of leader and minister Suresh Angadi passing away," he said in a tweet.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also extended his prayers after the former leader's demise.