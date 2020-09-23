INDIA

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Dies Week after Being Hospitalised With Coronavirus; PM Condoles Demise

File photo of Suresh Angadi.

The 65-year old Member of Lok Sabha from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka became seriously ill a week ago and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi died on Wednesday weeks after he was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi having tested positive for coronavirus. Angadi is the first sitting minister to have died after testing positive for the infection.

Angadi had tested positive for the infection two weeks ago on September 11. At the time however, he was asymptomatic and had said he was "doing fine". The 65-year old Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka became seriously ill and was hospitalised a week ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda condoled the demise, saying Angadi was "like a younger brother" to him.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar condoled Angadi's death. "Tragic terrible sad news of leader and minister Suresh Angadi passing away," he said in a tweet.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also extended his prayers after the former leader's demise.

