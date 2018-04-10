Suresh Prabhu Orders Probe Into Indigo Offloading Passenger Over Mosquito Complaint



I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by Indigo at Lucknow Airport

— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 10, 2018

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has taken cognizance of the ‘mosquito row’ and ordered an inquiry into the incident of a passenger being offloaded from an IndiGo flight at the Lucknow airport after the passenger complained of mosquitoes onboard.“I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by Indigo at Lucknow Airport,” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.Last week, the budget carrier is alleged to have forcibly offloaded a heart surgeon from Bengaluru, Dr Saurabh Rai, from flight 6E 541 at Lucknow airport after he complained of mosquitoes inside the aircraft.“The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes. When I raised an objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft. I was even threatened,” said Dr Rai.Passengers onboard the flight said that neither the staff nor security personnel arranged any vehicle to drive Dr Rai back to the airport lounge; he had to walk.Meanwhile, the airline issued a clarification blaming Rai’s unruly behaviour and aggression. It said, “Keeping in mind safety protocols, as well as the passenger's unruly behaviour, the pilot-in-command decided to offload Mr Rai.”IndiGo has often been in news due to its high-handed behaviour with passengers. Last October, a video of a passenger being manhandled by IndiGo staff at the Delhi airport went viral on social media and the airline was in for massive criticism.Subsequently, a Parliamentary committee report on flier satisfaction, which was submitted earlier this year, specifically advised IndiGo to adopt a consumer-friendly approach while dealing with passengers.