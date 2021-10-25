Suresh Raina Shares Adorable Throwback Picture with CSK Skipper MS Dhoni; Netizens Become Nostalgic

Looks like Suresh Raina has been missing his dear friend and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a lot during the lockdown period. The excellent fielder known for his quick running in between the wickets remembered Dhoni with an old picture.

Raina posted a candid photograph from an event where he and Dhoni can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. Raina captioned the post as: “To Moments that matter #throwback,” on his personal Twitter account on Monday.

Known to have an excellent rapport on as well as off the field; Dhoni and Raina are still considered to be one of the favourite cricketing duos by many sport lovers. Having stayed off the international arena for quite some time now, fans would have gotten a chance to see them play at this year’s IPL T-20 league, if not for the viral pandemic. The two players had even joined the training camp for their Indian Premier League (IPL) side CSK in March before a lockdown was called on to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Fans of cricket and CSK alike poured love on Raina’s post and the photo was widely shared across social media platforms. While many Twitterati accepted they missed seeing Dhoni and Raina on the field; others shared several other photos of the two on the thread.

A whole album can be made out of the pics in which you two are laughing, enjoying each other’s company ☺️❤️— Maanya (@Maanya_7) June 1, 2020

Many pointed to the friendship that Dhoni and Raina share. One comment read: “Brothers for life”, while another said, “best friends -then, now [and] forever”.

best friends -then, now, forever-ever♥️ — Yuvraj Singh (@yuvraj24012003) June 1, 2020

