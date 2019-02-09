Hyderabad Surgeon Leaves Forceps in Woman’s Stomach, Discovers It 2 Months Later

: A woman patient was admitted at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) with artery forceps or clamps firmly embedded in her stomach.Maheswari Choudhary, a 33-year-old resident of Mangalhat, complained of severe abdominal pain on Friday, following which she was admitted to the hospital. Medical investigation called for an X-ray which later revealed the artery forceps.Artery forceps or clamps are used by surgeons to remove tissues and hold objects during surgery.The patient was admitted immediately.“Our surgical teams are in the process of conducting the surgery. We have also set up a three-member committee comprising of senior doctors who will conduct a thorough enquiry into the entire development and come up with a report in the next few days,” Director, NIMS, Dr. K. Manohar said.Maheswari had undergone surgery for a hernia at NIMS on December 2 say, close relatives. She has been complaining of severe stomach ache.Relatives of the patient had expressed their anger by protesting in front of the hospital. Witnessing an uproar, doctors moved quickly on the protest and started the surgery to remove the scissors from the patient’s stomach.Mahadev, a close relative of the Maheshwari reportedly said that “She was complaining of stomach ache within days of surgery at NIMS. We tried different kinds of medicines but her condition did not improve. This is totally negligent on the part of surgeons because of which she had to suffer.”Meanwhile, Manohar has stated that action will be initiated depending on the report from senior doctors. “Such instances are quite rare. The patient is undergoing surgery and hopefully, she will recover. We will initiate action based on the report submitted by the committee,” he said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.