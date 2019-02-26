Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: India Confirms Air Strike on Biggest Jaish Terror Camp in Balakot

Feb 26, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Network 18 Group Consulting Editor Praveen Swami says that Pakistan has two options now. "It’s first, strategically sensible option, is to do nothing: in the midst of IMF negotiations for a bailout, and with a ballooning budget deficit, it just cannot afford a crisis. But there are those in Pakistan’s army who think the country’s long-term security requires a response. In that case, a big response—threatening escalation to a nuclear level—makes the most sense, since it would involve the Great Powers fastest. Even if India makes no public comment, moreover, public pressure will mount as video and accounts emerge from Balakote—it is after all a mid-size town, and the camp is quite close by."