Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: India Confirms Air Strike on Biggest Jaish Terror Camp in Balakot

The debate about which Balakot the DG ISPR has acknowledged needs to be resolved by him, through a clarification - but if you look at the map, the "other" Bala Kote, in Poonch, is nowhere near Muzaffarabad--which he mentions. Maybe there is a better explanation out there. pic.twitter.com/yaTWtn9o6n

There has been a confusion over which Balakot has been hit by Indian strikes prevails. Earlier reports claimed that it was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, but subsequently media started claiming that the Balakote in KPK province.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken a jibe at India over air strikes, saying that the claims are a "side effect of Bollywood". Pakistan has maintained that there was no casualty or damage due to the attack.

Great job by the #IndianAirForce . The #IAFStrikes have sent the much needed signal to Pakistan and the terrorists it’s harbouring - don’t think you can get away with acts like the #PulwamaAttack . Bravo to the #IAF men and my full support for the action.

Tremendous strike by our #IAF as terror camps have been hit in Pakistan. Decisive action by our Defence forces. Commend the govt and our pilots for this strike back. https://t.co/vhevJxWfs9

Sources in the defence ministry has told CNN-News18 that the operation lasted for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Dinesh Gundurao and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh have also tweeted on the air strikes.

Here's all you need to know about this French-made Dassault Mirage-2000 fighter jets used by IAF for stike on Pakistan.

According to BBC, the Mirage fighters took off from Ambala air base and bombed designated targets without crossing the international border. ANI says that the air strikes in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region were based on locations provided by on ground intelligence sources.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations in a series of tweets said that the Indian aircraft only managed to fly three-four miles inside Pakistani airspace and faced

In a statement following the air strikes in Pakistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned New Delhi not to challenge Islamabad and said that better sense should prevail in India, Radio Pakistan reported. The foreign minister said Pakistan should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

Addressing the media, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says that there was a violation. "Pakistan has the right to self defence. We meet PM Imran Khan shortly over the issue," he adds.

Vijay Gokhale is addressing media. He says that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades and led by Azhar Masood, who is based in Bahawalpur. "We have provided info on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK from time to time but they have denied their existence," he says.

Pakistan has denied JeM's existence despite multiple information about the existence of the group. Pakistan has taken no concrete action to dismantle terror infrastructure on it's soil, says Gokhale.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says that the air strikes were a non-military pre-emptive action was taken. "It was also selected to avoid civilian casualties. It is in a thick forested area," he adds.

Imran Khan to Hold Emergency Meeting Shortly | Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold an emergency meeting at 11am (PST) on Tuesday, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Earlier this morning, Qureshi had summoned an emergency meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad to discuss the emerging situation in the wake of Indian Air Force's (IAF) violation of the Line of Control, Radio Pakistan reported.

A Pakistani drone shot down near Gujarat border, reports news agency PTI. India struck terror camp in Balakot early on Tuesday, top terror leaders eliminated, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, adding that India expects Pakistan to dismantle all terror camps, including those of JeM.

Vijay Gokhale said that a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. Camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Network 18 Group Consulting Editor Praveen Swami says that Pakistan has two options now. "It’s first, strategically sensible option, is to do nothing: in the midst of IMF negotiations for a bailout, and with a ballooning budget deficit, it just cannot afford a crisis. But there are those in Pakistan’s army who think the country’s long-term security requires a response. In that case, a big response—threatening escalation to a nuclear level—makes the most sense, since it would involve the Great Powers fastest. Even if India makes no public comment, moreover, public pressure will mount as video and accounts emerge from Balakote—it is after all a mid-size town, and the camp is quite close by."

Swami adds, "Two Indian Prime Ministers have faces similar choices. In 2001, after the attack on Parliament House, Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was briefed on the benefits and risks of air strikes. He eventually ordered a large-scale mobilisation of troops to signal willingness to go to war—but did not authorise air strikes, fearing they could spark of a tit-for-tat cycle of attacks, without securing any strategic ends. Army chief General S Padmanabhan and Air Force chief Air Chief AY Tipnis both had their reservations, for different reasons—but Vajpayee’s mobilisation eventually secured a deescalation in Kashmir, albeit at huge cost. After 26/11, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh considered air strikes; at one stage, IAF jets were on the runways with engines running. But there were issues with intelligence for targeting data and, unsure of impacts, India held back."

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is holding a press conference to give out details of the daring surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan on Tuesday morning.

Sources are telling CNN-News18 that a day after Pulwama, the air chief had proposed an air strike. Later, an aerial recce was done and locations to strike were identified. A mock drill was also done over central India and then executed, they said.

Former army chief VK Singh says that India wants to stop any kind of terror attacks. "We have taken action at the right time. Decision over further action will be taken by authorities concerned," he adds.

We’ve entered a whole new paradigm with the Balakote air strike. The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a “preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack”. Totally new ballgame.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah says that India has "entered a whole new paradigm" with the Balakote air strike. "The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a 'preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack'. Totally new ballgame," he says.

Many thanks to @IAF_MCC for hitting terror outfits in Balakot of Mansehra, PAK. The area has been known to have the so- called Jihadi Training Camps since era of Zia-ul-Haq. Its a fight Against Terror, No one else! #IndiaStrikesBack

Tawab Ghorzang, former director at Afghanistan's National Security Council, lauded the Indian Air Force for "hitting terror outfits in Balakot". "The area has been known to have the so-called Jihadi Training Camps since era of Zia-ul-Haq," he said in a tweet.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India has carried out a misadventure against Pakistan. "I will call it a grave aggression. We had warned the world that such an act can take place. Today they carried out this misadventure against Pakistan. This is a violation of the Line of Control. Pakistan reserves the right to an adequate response and a right to self defence. I will meet the Prime Minister and present him with the view of the Foreign Ministry," he added.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has invited Opposition leaders for a briefing on the air strike in Pakistan. The meeting is scheduled at 5 pm at Jawahar Bhawan.

Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE Updates: Twelve Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed surgical strikes 2.0, comes two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF solidiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the air strike and said a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar. The government said the camp was located on a hilltop, deep in a forest, and far away from any civilian presence.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

COAS visited Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps. Commander Rawalpindi Corps updated COAS on operational situation & state of readiness along Line of Actual Contact (LAC), Line of Control and Working Boundary (WB). COAS expressed satisfaction on the state of preparations & readiness. pic.twitter.com/OjOl0j9q4R — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 25, 2019

Sources told CNN-News18 that the air force dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on the terror camp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack. The attack, which the government said was pre-emptive action in the face of more fidayeen strikes, took place at 3:30 am.India had put all IAF bases in the western sector on maximum alert after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.The retaliation has come days after the Pulwama attack , where 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident had escalated tensions between the two neighbours, with New Delhi vowing to take stern action against Islamabad.Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted saying that a "payload was released in haste, which fell near Balakot". However, no casualties or damage was reported, he added.According to ANI, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and instructed them to "be ready to face any eventuality," on Friday.Bajwa had also visited the Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps on Monday, where he was updated on the operational situation and state of readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), LoC and Working Boundary (WB).He met with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Air Headquarters in Rawalpindi where the two chiefs "deliberated on operational environment including threat and response" and "expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy," according to Ghafoor.