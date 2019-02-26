LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: India Confirms Air Strike on Biggest Jaish Terror Camp in Balakot

News18.com | February 26, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE Updates: Twelve Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed surgical strikes 2.0, comes two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF solidiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the air strike and said a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar. The government said the camp was located on a hilltop, deep in a forest, and far away from any civilian presence.
Read More
Feb 26, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has invited Opposition leaders for a briefing on the air strike in Pakistan. The meeting is scheduled at 5 pm at Jawahar Bhawan.

Feb 26, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

Indian Army has shot down a Pakistani spy drone in Abdasa village, in Kutch, Gujarat.

Feb 26, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India has carried out a misadventure against Pakistan. "I will call it a grave aggression. We had warned the world that such an act can take place. Today they carried out this misadventure against Pakistan. This is a violation of the Line of Control. Pakistan reserves the right to an adequate response and a right to self defence. I will meet the Prime Minister and present him with the view of the Foreign Ministry," he added.

Feb 26, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

Tawab Ghorzang, former director at Afghanistan's National Security Council, lauded the Indian Air Force for "hitting terror outfits in Balakot". "The area has been known to have the so-called Jihadi Training Camps since era of Zia-ul-Haq," he said in a tweet.

Feb 26, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah says that India has "entered a whole new paradigm" with the Balakote air strike. "The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a 'preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack'. Totally new ballgame," he says.

Feb 26, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

One Pakistani Ranger was killed and others injured after being shot by BSF following a ceasefire violation in Jammu's Kanachak, reports News18 India.

Feb 26, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Former army chief VK Singh says that India wants to stop any kind of terror attacks. "We have taken action at the right time. Decision over further action will be taken by authorities concerned," he adds.

Feb 26, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Sources are telling CNN-News18 that a day after Pulwama, the air chief had proposed an air strike. Later, an aerial recce was done and locations to strike were identified. A mock drill was also done over central India and then executed, they said.

Feb 26, 2019 11:50 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Yes, We Struck Pakistan: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Gives Out Details of Surgical Strike 2.0

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is holding a press conference to give out details of the daring surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan on Tuesday morning.

Feb 26, 2019 11:47 am (IST)

Swami adds, "Two Indian Prime Ministers have faces similar choices. In 2001, after the attack on Parliament House, Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was briefed on the benefits and risks of air strikes. He eventually ordered a large-scale mobilisation of troops to signal willingness to go to war—but did not authorise air strikes, fearing they could spark of a tit-for-tat cycle of attacks, without securing any strategic ends. Army chief General S Padmanabhan and Air Force chief Air Chief AY Tipnis both had their reservations, for different reasons—but Vajpayee’s mobilisation eventually secured a deescalation in Kashmir, albeit at huge cost. After 26/11, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh considered air strikes; at one stage, IAF jets were on the runways with engines running. But there were issues with intelligence for targeting data and, unsure of impacts, India held back."

Feb 26, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Network 18 Group Consulting Editor Praveen Swami says that Pakistan has two options now. "It’s first, strategically sensible option, is to do nothing: in the midst of IMF negotiations for a bailout, and with a ballooning budget deficit, it just cannot afford a crisis. But there are those in Pakistan’s army who think the country’s long-term security requires a response. In that case, a big response—threatening escalation to a nuclear level—makes the most sense, since it would involve the Great Powers fastest. Even if India makes no public comment, moreover, public pressure will mount as video and accounts emerge from Balakote—it is after all a mid-size town, and the camp is quite close by."

Feb 26, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Vijay Gokhale said that a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. Camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

Feb 26, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Holds High-level Security Meet as India Strikes Pakistan Days After Pulwama Attack

Top government sources said there were over 200 casualties from IAF strike, though Pakistan denied the same.

Feb 26, 2019 11:37 am (IST)

A Pakistani drone shot down near Gujarat border, reports news agency PTI. India struck terror camp in Balakot early on Tuesday, top terror leaders eliminated, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, adding that India expects Pakistan to dismantle all terror camps, including those of JeM.

Feb 26, 2019 11:37 am (IST)

Imran Khan to Hold Emergency Meeting Shortly | Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold an emergency meeting at 11am (PST) on Tuesday, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Earlier this morning, Qureshi had summoned an emergency meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad to discuss the emerging situation in the wake of Indian Air Force's (IAF) violation of the Line of Control, Radio Pakistan reported.

Feb 26, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale says that the air strikes were a non-military pre-emptive action was taken. "It was also selected to avoid civilian casualties. It is in a thick forested area," he adds.

Feb 26, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

Pakistan has denied JeM's existence despite multiple information about the existence of the group. Pakistan has taken no concrete action to dismantle terror infrastructure on it's soil, says Gokhale.

Feb 26, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

Vijay Gokhale is addressing media. He says that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades and led by Azhar Masood, who is based in Bahawalpur. "We have provided info on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK from time to time but they have denied their existence," he says.

Feb 26, 2019 11:31 am (IST)

Addressing the media, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says that there was a violation. "Pakistan has the right to self defence. We meet PM Imran Khan shortly over the issue," he adds.

Feb 26, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

In a statement following the air strikes in Pakistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned New Delhi not to challenge Islamabad and said that better sense should prevail in India, Radio Pakistan reported. The foreign minister said Pakistan should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

Feb 26, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Pakistan Confirms IAF Jets Crossed Line of Control, But Claims Bombs Did Zero Damage

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations in a series of tweets said that the Indian aircraft only managed to fly three-four miles inside Pakistani airspace and faced

Feb 26, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

According to BBC, the Mirage fighters took off from Ambala air base and bombed designated targets without crossing the international border. ANI says that the air strikes in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region were based on locations provided by on ground intelligence sources.

Feb 26, 2019 11:20 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Mirage-2000: Why Air Force Picked the Jet That Turned Kargil War in India's Favour for Surgical Strikes 2.0

Here's all you need to know about this French-made Dassault Mirage-2000 fighter jets used by IAF for stike on Pakistan.

Feb 26, 2019 11:20 am (IST)

Quoting its sources, news agency ANI said that one of the targets destroyed by IAF Mirage jets was in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.

Feb 26, 2019 11:18 am (IST)

Sources in the defence ministry has told CNN-News18 that the operation lasted for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Dinesh Gundurao and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh have also tweeted on the air strikes.

Feb 26, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken a jibe at India over air strikes, saying that the claims are a "side effect of Bollywood". Pakistan has maintained that there was no casualty or damage due to the attack.

Feb 26, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

"Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour," Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan has tweeted.

Feb 26, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

Karnataka chief minister Kumaraswamy and former UP chief minister Mayawati have also congratulated IAF over the air strikes.

Feb 26, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

China's news agency Xinhua reports that Beijing and Islamabad are holding talks. Foreign ministers of both the countries are in a conversation over India's air strikes.

Feb 26, 2019 11:02 am (IST)

There has been a confusion over which Balakot has been hit by Indian strikes prevails. Earlier reports claimed that it was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, but subsequently media started claiming that the Balakote in KPK province. 

Load More
Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: India Confirms Air Strike on Biggest Jaish Terror Camp in Balakot
Photo of a Mirage jet from the Tuesday strike in Balakot, Pakistan.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the air force dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on the terror camp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack. The attack, which the government said was pre-emptive action in the face of more fidayeen strikes, took place at 3:30 am.

India had put all IAF bases in the western sector on maximum alert after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The retaliation has come days after the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident had escalated tensions between the two neighbours, with New Delhi vowing to take stern action against Islamabad.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted saying that a "payload was released in haste, which fell near Balakot". However, no casualties or damage was reported, he added.





According to ANI, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and instructed them to "be ready to face any eventuality," on Friday.

Bajwa had also visited the Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps on Monday, where he was updated on the operational situation and state of readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), LoC and Working Boundary (WB).

He met with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Air Headquarters in Rawalpindi where the two chiefs "deliberated on operational environment including threat and response" and "expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy," according to Ghafoor.


  • 25 Feb, 2019 | England in West Indies
    WI vs ENG
    0/0
    0.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Feb, 2019 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    126/7
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    AFG vs IRE
    210/7
    20.0 overs
    		 178/8
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Feb, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    AFG vs IRE
    278/3
    20.0 overs
    		 194/6
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Feb, 2019 | England in West Indies
    WI vs ENG
    289/6
    50.0 overs
    		 263/10
    47.4 overs
    West Indies beat England by 26 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram