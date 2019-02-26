Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: India Confirms Air Strike on Biggest Jaish Terror Camp in Balakot

Event Highlights
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the air strike and said a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar. The government said the camp was located on a hilltop, deep in a forest, and far away from any civilian presence.
Indian Army has shot down a Pakistani spy drone in Abdasa village, in Kutch, Gujarat.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India has carried out a misadventure against Pakistan. "I will call it a grave aggression. We had warned the world that such an act can take place. Today they carried out this misadventure against Pakistan. This is a violation of the Line of Control. Pakistan reserves the right to an adequate response and a right to self defence. I will meet the Prime Minister and present him with the view of the Foreign Ministry," he added.
Tawab Ghorzang, former director at Afghanistan's National Security Council, lauded the Indian Air Force for "hitting terror outfits in Balakot". "The area has been known to have the so-called Jihadi Training Camps since era of Zia-ul-Haq," he said in a tweet.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah says that India has "entered a whole new paradigm" with the Balakote air strike. "The post Uri strike was to avenge our losses, Balakote was a 'preemptive strike to prevent an imminent JeM attack'. Totally new ballgame," he says.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is holding a press conference to give out details of the daring surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan on Tuesday morning.
Swami adds, "Two Indian Prime Ministers have faces similar choices. In 2001, after the attack on Parliament House, Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was briefed on the benefits and risks of air strikes. He eventually ordered a large-scale mobilisation of troops to signal willingness to go to war—but did not authorise air strikes, fearing they could spark of a tit-for-tat cycle of attacks, without securing any strategic ends. Army chief General S Padmanabhan and Air Force chief Air Chief AY Tipnis both had their reservations, for different reasons—but Vajpayee’s mobilisation eventually secured a deescalation in Kashmir, albeit at huge cost. After 26/11, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh considered air strikes; at one stage, IAF jets were on the runways with engines running. But there were issues with intelligence for targeting data and, unsure of impacts, India held back."
Network 18 Group Consulting Editor Praveen Swami says that Pakistan has two options now. "It’s first, strategically sensible option, is to do nothing: in the midst of IMF negotiations for a bailout, and with a ballooning budget deficit, it just cannot afford a crisis. But there are those in Pakistan’s army who think the country’s long-term security requires a response. In that case, a big response—threatening escalation to a nuclear level—makes the most sense, since it would involve the Great Powers fastest. Even if India makes no public comment, moreover, public pressure will mount as video and accounts emerge from Balakote—it is after all a mid-size town, and the camp is quite close by."
Top government sources said there were over 200 casualties from IAF strike, though Pakistan denied the same.
Imran Khan to Hold Emergency Meeting Shortly | Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold an emergency meeting at 11am (PST) on Tuesday, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Earlier this morning, Qureshi had summoned an emergency meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad to discuss the emerging situation in the wake of Indian Air Force's (IAF) violation of the Line of Control, Radio Pakistan reported.
Vijay Gokhale is addressing media. He says that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has been active in Pakistan for the last two decades and led by Azhar Masood, who is based in Bahawalpur. "We have provided info on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK from time to time but they have denied their existence," he says.
In a statement following the air strikes in Pakistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned New Delhi not to challenge Islamabad and said that better sense should prevail in India, Radio Pakistan reported. The foreign minister said Pakistan should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.
The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations in a series of tweets said that the Indian aircraft only managed to fly three-four miles inside Pakistani airspace and faced
Here's all you need to know about this French-made Dassault Mirage-2000 fighter jets used by IAF for stike on Pakistan.
Sources in the defence ministry has told CNN-News18 that the operation lasted for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Dinesh Gundurao and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh have also tweeted on the air strikes.
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken a jibe at India over air strikes, saying that the claims are a "side effect of Bollywood". Pakistan has maintained that there was no casualty or damage due to the attack.
"Our 12 return safely home after wreaking havoc on terrorist camps in Pakistan. India is proud of its heroes. I salute their valour," Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief Kamal Haasan has tweeted.
Karnataka chief minister Kumaraswamy and former UP chief minister Mayawati have also congratulated IAF over the air strikes.
There has been a confusion over which Balakot has been hit by Indian strikes prevails. Earlier reports claimed that it was in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, but subsequently media started claiming that the Balakote in KPK province.
Photo of a Mirage jet from the Tuesday strike in Balakot, Pakistan.
Sources told CNN-News18 that the air force dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on the terror camp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack. The attack, which the government said was pre-emptive action in the face of more fidayeen strikes, took place at 3:30 am.
India had put all IAF bases in the western sector on maximum alert after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
The retaliation has come days after the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident had escalated tensions between the two neighbours, with New Delhi vowing to take stern action against Islamabad.
Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted saying that a "payload was released in haste, which fell near Balakot". However, no casualties or damage was reported, he added.
According to ANI, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Pakistani troops deployed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and instructed them to "be ready to face any eventuality," on Friday.
Bajwa had also visited the Headquarters Rawalpindi Corps on Monday, where he was updated on the operational situation and state of readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), LoC and Working Boundary (WB).
He met with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Air Headquarters in Rawalpindi where the two chiefs "deliberated on operational environment including threat and response" and "expressed satisfaction on readiness, coordination and synergy," according to Ghafoor.
