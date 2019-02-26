Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: Imran Khan Asks Pakistanis to be Prepared for All Eventualities After Indian Air Strikes

Gujarat on High Alert | Gujarat police on Tuesday issued a "high alert" across the state followingIndia's preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest terror camp in Pakistan. Gujarat's Director General of Police Shivanand Jha cancelled a conference on crime-related issues scheduled at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar and asked all officers who reached here to attend it to return to their respective headquarters in view of the alert sounded in the state. "In view of the action on terrorists across the border by IAF, all establishments have been put on high alert," a message from DGP's office to the district headquarters said. "The conference scheduled for today here at this office stands cancelled and all officials are requested to return to their headquarters," it added.
Event Highlights
Addressing a poll rally in Churu, Rajasthan, hours after the strike, Prime Minister Narendra Mod said, “Today I assure the countrymen, India is in safe hands.” He also repeated the BJP’s campaign slogan of 2014 with the message that he won’t let anyone hurt or stop the nation.
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has summoned a special meeting tomorrow. The party has said in a tweet that Khan has directed that "elements of national power including the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities".
Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned special meeting of NCA on 27 Feb 2019. PM has directed that elements of national power including the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities.— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019
Pak to Raise Issue of India's 'Violation' of LoC at UN | Pakistan will raise the issue of India's "violation" of the Line of Control (LoC) at the United Nations and other international forums, a media said Tuesday, quoting sources. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the top civil and military leadership, including Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Geo TV reported. "It was decided that the matter of Indian LoC violation be immediately raised at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations and with friendly countries," the news channel said, citing sources. In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will make contact to raise the issue at international forums, sources added.
Pakistan will hold a joint session in Parliament tomorrow, where external affairs minister will brief the house.
Forum strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties. Once again Indian government has resorted to a self serving, reckless and fictitious claim.— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019
China Calls for 'Restraint' After India's Airstrikes | China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and asked New Delhi to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation, hours after Indian fighter jets struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack. When asked for China's response to India's airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media here that we have taken note of relevant reports." "I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," he said. "We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and do more to improve mutual their bilateral relations," he said
Reacting to India's air strikes in Pakistanm, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said that she would rather bat for peace and save lives than sacrifice countless ones just to satisfy "collective egos and misplaced sense of pride and patriotism".
If my aversion to unnecessary retaliation & subsequent war makes gullible people question my nationalism then so be it. I would rather bat for peace & save lives than sacrifice countless ones just to satisfy collective egos and misplaced sense of pride & patriotism.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 26, 2019
In his first public comments after the air strikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the country is in safe hands and that he will not let the country down. The prime minister stressed that nothing was above the nation. "Today is a day to pay homage to India's bravehearts. I want to assure you that the country is in safe hands," he said at a public rally here. "I vow that I will not let the country bow down," he said. In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.
Reacting to air strikes, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said that India's niceness should never be comprehended as its weakness.
Our niceness should never be comprehended as our weakness.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2019
I salute the IAF, Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Flags of USA, UK and Israel painted on staircases seen in Jaish-e-Mohammed's facility destroyed by Indian Air Force jets in Balakot.
Intel Sources: Flags of USA, UK and Israel painted on staircases seen in Jaish e Mohammed facility destroyed by Indian Air Force jets in Balakot pic.twitter.com/266CEI0hGR— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
Pakistani villagers in the area where Indian jets struck what officials in New Delhi said was a militant training camp said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours of Tuesday but reported only one person wounded by bomb shards. “We saw trees fallen down and one house damaged and four craters where the bombs had fallen,” said Mohammad Ajmal, a 25-year-old who visited the site.
Ammunition dump blown up today in Balakot,Pakistan by IAF Mirages. The dump had more than 200 AK rifles, uncountable rounds hand grenades, explosives and detonators, ANI stated quoting sources.
Intel Sources: Ammunition dump blown up today in Balakot,Pakistan by IAF Mirages. The dump had more than 200 AK rifles, uncountable rounds hand grenades, explosives and detonators pic.twitter.com/b7ENbKgYaH— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
Picture of JeM facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan.
Intel Sources: Picture of JeM facility destroyed by Indian Ar Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan pic.twitter.com/th1JWbVrHw— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
"More than 50 lakh farmer families are also included in the scheme. However, no family from Churu or Rajasthan are included in it because state's Congress government did not send Centre the list of beneficiaries. UP government had given and hence, they were the first ones to receive the benefit," says PM Modi, requesting government to not let farmers lose out on schemes due to politics.
Every Indian will win. We won't let anything threaten India. Serving you is my priority. I will always defend the nation, says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu.
#WATCH PM Modi addresses a public rally in Churu, Rajasthan https://t.co/M6j8yfU38G— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday hailed the pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out air strikes on the terror camps inside Pakistan. "I salute our Indian Air Force for their attack on terrorist camps inside Pakistan. The country is proud of you (pilots of IAF)," he said in his twitter handle. India on Tuesday carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan and is believed to have destroyed terrorist targets. The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers. Strikes involving several fighter jets of the IAF successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
CLICK TO READ | 'Warplanes Flying at Night is New For Us': Fear-struck Residents Near LoC Recall IAF Action
According to residents along the LOC, the thunderous sound of Indian Air Force's war planes approaching could be heard for nearly 10 minutes.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan, commending him for his "bold" efforts against terrorism. Modi was tasting success in rooting out terrorism, which was threatening the entire world, the chief minister said in a statement and lauded him on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu. "I extend my greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to whose bold functioning, a successful air strike has been carried out which has demolished terror camps in Pakistan," Palaniswami said. India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. The strike comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group in Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.
File photo of Imran Khan. (Image: AP)
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the air strike and said a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated at the largest terror training camp in Balakot. The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar. The government said the camp was located on a hilltop, deep in a forest, and far away from any civilian presence.
Sources told CNN-News18 that the air force dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on the terror camp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack. The attack, which the government said was pre-emptive action in the face of more fidayeen strikes, took place at 3:30 am.
India had put all IAF bases in the western sector on maximum alert after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
The retaliation has come days after the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident had escalated tensions between the two neighbours, with New Delhi vowing to take stern action against Islamabad.
Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor had tweeted saying that a "payload was released in haste, which fell near Balakot". However, no casualties or damage was reported, he claimed.
