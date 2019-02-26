Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE: Tension in Border Areas as Pakistan Army Shells 55 Forward Areas in J&K

Surgical Strikes 2.0 LIVE Updates: Pakistan has once again refuted claims that Indian Air Force jets struck terror camps in Balakot on Tuesday morning, claiming that the warplanes were forced to retreat once they crossed LoC. DG ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan’s military, Major General Asif Ghafoor, also warned India of an escalated response. “It is your turn now. Get ready to be surprised,” he said. In a veiled threat, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of National Command Authority, which overseas the nation’s nuclear weapons programme. He added “please understand what NCA means".
He also denied that IAF jets were present inside the Pakistani airspace for 21 minutes during the operation today. “Almighty Allah is all powerful. Let India come and stay in Pakistani airspace for 21 minutes. We will see what will happen next,” Maj General Asif Ghafoor said in a news conference. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed the nation’s armed forces and people to remain prepared “for all eventualities” after holding an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.
The National Command Authority is Pakistan's principal decision making body on nuclear issues. Pakistan has invoked its nuclear capabilities in the past as well when tensions between the two countries escalated.
An auto driver offered free rides today in celebration of Indian strikes on JeM camp in Balakot.
Indian movies will not be released in Pak | Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian Movie will be released in Pakistan. Also, have instructed PEMRA to act against Made in India Advertisements: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain
India had made it clear that terrorism must be eradicated, we had given many chances to Pakistan, therefore, India was forced to take action so that these things can be stopped: Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh
Despite airstrikes cross LoC Trade continues | The Cross LoC trade between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad continued despite Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot area of Pakistan on Tuesday morning. Officials said that a total of 70 trucks crossed LoC from both sides. They said that 35 trucks crossed over the other side of the Kashmir from Uri. “They carried tomatoes, embroidery and grapes,” the official said. Earlier, India has said that they carried out a pre-dawn strike on a ‘militant camp’ across the Line of Control soon after Pakistan army said that Indian fighter jets were forced to leave after they crossed the LoC in Muzaffarabad sector, according to a report by Freepress Kashmir.
Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari at UN Human Rights Council said the airstrike as gross human rights violation.
Pakistan wants peace and stability in the region but we cannot compromise our integrity. We had informed the international community before India's wishes. Pakistan has taken a very responsible attitude despite the threats from India after the Pulwama incident. India's aggression can affect common peace talks in Afghanistan. India's aggressive move is highly condemned and we expect that America will play its role in this regard: Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
China's ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met in Islamabad and discussed the law and order situation in the region.
Pak Summons India's Acting High Commissioner | Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's acting High Commissioner here and condemned the 'violation of its territorial sovereignty' by Indian fighter jets. In a statement, the Foreign Office said that at "approximately 02:54 hours (local time), eight Indian aircraft were effectively intercepted by the Pakistani Air Force jets and forced" to return. The Indian jets "randomly released their ordinance which landed in an uninhabited remote area," it added.
Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling in nearly 55 forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Army sources
I am happy that all parties in one voice praised the security forces and supported the government's anti-terror operations: Sushma Swaraj
Pakistan summons India's acting High Commissioner and condemns 'violation of its territorial sovereignty' by Indian jets: Foreign Office
Divine power is always with us to save the world from enemies of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, asserting that this is the message his government has been striving to give to "evil spirits and demons". His cryptic remarks at an Iskcon event appeared to be referring to strikes by the Indian Air Force on terror camps inside Pakistan earlier in the day.
Swaraj speaks to Mike Pompeo on airstrike | In the all party meeting today EAM Sushma Swaraj informed the leaders that she spoke to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo over the Indian air strikes on JeM terror camps in Balakot.
Sources said at least 325 terrorists and 25 trainers were at the camp, the biggest operated by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.
Ready to be Surprised: Pak Tells India | In the press conference, DG ISPR said, “The Indian intrusion will have repercussions. You can’t surprise us, but we will surprise you. We will retain the escalation ladder. That initiative is with us. I said we will respond, now wait for that response. He also mentioned the national command authority, which oversees the nuclear weapon programme, meeting, with a hint that you know what is NCA for."
Appreciating the efforts by the forces, Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad, after all-party meet, says, “…the forces, they always have our support to end terrorism.”
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan praised the Air Force for the strike on a terror camp in Pakistan. Mahajan also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the strikes, saying the action sent a strong message to Pakistan that it should not look at India with evil eyes.She said the operation was so swift that Pakistan appeared clueless about what happened. "Our air warriors returned unscathed after taking action against the terrorists' hideouts but the neighbouring country is still clueless about what happened," she said.
We will retain the escalation ladder. That initiative is with us. I said we will respond, now wait for that response. We will surprise you. They claim they killed 300 terrorists. Even if they had killed 10 won’t there be blood, funerals? The site is open for all to inspect if there were anything: DG ISPR
DG ISPR Contradicts India’s Claim | Addressing a press conference, the director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claims an Indian formation was detected moving towards Lahore-Sialkot Sector border which were engaged. Then another formation was spotted approaching the Bahawalpur border, they were also engaged. Then a much bigger formation was spotted flying from Kiran valley towards Muzaffarabad sector. They crossed over the LoC, but they were also challenged by PAF. They came 4-5 nautical miles inside LoC. On retreat they dropped their payloads and exited, the payloads (bombs) fell on Jaba.
Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector at 5:30 pm today. Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector and Akhnoor sector. Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place in Balakote sector of Poonch. The Pakistani army is using mortar shelling and heavy firing on Indian posts. The Indian army is also retaliating. Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector of Poonch has been reported. In total, Pakistan has violated ceasefire in five places.
PM Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with intelligence and air force chiefs. NSA Ajit Doval will update Modi on the latest developments.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi quotes Mehbooba Mufti and said that the story being presented is the opposite of reality.
Govt has no tolerance for terror: Shah | Nation wanted revenge for Pulwama terror attack. Government has zero tolerance towards terrorism. Operation was conducted at 3.45 am on Tuesday. Indian troops gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. First, the surgical strike was in Uri and now an air strike for self-defence. The government can go to any extent to ensure country's safety: Amit Shah
Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakote sector of Poonch. The Pakistani army is using mortar shelling and heavy firing on Indian posts. The Indian army is also retaliating. Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector of Poonch has been reported. In total, Pakistan has violated ceasefire in five places.
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress congratulated the IAF for the 'successful' air strikes across the Line of Control, asserting that the nation was 'proud' of its armed forces. "We congratulate the IAF for the successful pre-emptive air strike against terrorists camps in PoK. The nation feels proud of our armed forces," JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.
"Being a former defence minister, I was sure that those who committed the dastardly attack in Pulwama would have to pay for their actions soon," Pawar said. India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.
Twelve Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) early on Tuesday morning and destroyed terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The air strike, which has been dubbed surgical strikes 2.0, comes two weeks after a terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.
Prime Minister Narendra ModI, while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan, said, “Today I assure the countrymen, India is in safe hands.” He also repeated the BJP’s campaign slogan of 2014 with the message that he won’t let anyone hurt or stop the nation.
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the air strike and said a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated at the largest terror training camp in Balakot. The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar. The government said the camp was located on a hilltop, deep in a forest, and far away from any civilian presence.
Sources told CNN-News18 that the air force dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on the terror camp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting in New Delhi along with Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley on the attack. The attack, which the government said was pre-emptive action in the face of more fidayeen strikes, took place at 3:30 am.
India had put all IAF bases in the western sector on maximum alert after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Pakistan’s NSC, however, "strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot as well as the claim of heavy casualties" and claimed that Pakistan’s jets had intercepted the IAF planes and forced them to withdraw without causing any damage. They claimed that payload dropped by Indian fighter jets was not 1,000kg laser-guided bombs and instead fuel tanks to escape faster.
"Once again Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim," the statement said. "This action has been done for domestic consumption being in election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk."
"The claimed area of strike is open for the world to see the facts on ground. For this domestic and international media is being taken to the impact site. Forum concluded that India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing," the statement said.