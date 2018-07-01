English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Surgical Strikes Sent Message to Pakistan That India Can Enter Lahore Anytime: RSS Leader
The RSS leader said that the surgical strikes weren't possible without the support of the J&K government. "We carried out surgical strikes. It was a message to Pakistan that we can enter Lahore anytime. So, be careful," he added.
File photo of RSS leader Indresh Kumar. (Image courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
Nagpur: RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Sunday said that the surgical strikes sent a message to Pakistan that India "can enter Lahore anytime".
Delivering a lecture on the "present situation in the country", he said that security forces eliminated about 300 terrorists under the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We formed a government in Kashmir and were able to complete three-four important tasks. Work done... Then we left the government, made a sacrifice," he said.
"In alliance, we had to carry out operations... 250 to 300 terrorists were eliminated. The Army, police, NIA and Intelligence Bureau were given a free hand to destroy the (terror) funding network," Kumar said.
The RSS leader said that the surgical strikes weren't possible without the support of the J&K government. He, however, did not mention the PDP.
"We carried out surgical strikes. It was a message to Pakistan that we can enter Lahore anytime. So, be careful," he said.
Kumar said he dreams of an "Akhand Bharat" and exhorted the audience to "construct a house in Nagpur and another in Lahore or Rawalpindi".
"We pray to God that we breathe our last in an 'Akhand Bharat'," he said.
The RSS leader also said that tomorrow's India would be built on the ideals of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar and there would be no discrimination.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
