Surging Cases of Dengue in Uttarakhand Creates a Sense of Worry

Uttarakhand is witnessing a surge in dengue cases across the state as thousands are reported to be ill. Although, there is no official number of positive dengue cases announced yet, unofficially, it is being said that there were over 1,000 cases.

Dengue is a mosquito borne viral infection which causes a severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causes a potentially lethal complication. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. Dengue fever symptoms include a fever, intense headache, body aches, joint pains, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and skin rashes and mucosal bleeding.

The disease can be fatal in nature if it’s not diagnosed and treated on time. There is no specific treatment for dengue fever, but adequate fluid intake and bed rest is important.

India Today quoted an official of the state's Directorate of Health Services on the condition of anonymity: “The lower areas of the state were more affected and the condition is grim across the state. The number of affected people may be in thousands. Even in the upper reaches of the state cases of dengue are pouring in. Although the dengue spreading mosquito does not survive in colder places, yet the cases were increasing. The reason could be that the affected people are moving from the lower plains to the upper reaches."

Initially, the cases were coming in from the Raipur area of Dehradun. Soon, the cases spread all over very quickly. The hospitals in the city are full of dengue patients, besides those who are receiving treatment in their homes. In fact, India Today also said that the situation is so grim that a top school in Dehradun has closed for the time being in view of the rising dengue cases.

Chief Medical Officer S.K. Gupta said, “We are taking measures to curb the menace. We are even campaigning in the schools. The Municipal teams are regularly fogging the whole city."

Uttarakhand Health Secretary Nitesh Jha said: "We are taking special measures in areas which are badly affected. The numbers of doctors to tackle dengue cases are being increased. New blood collecting centre are being set up. Eight doctors from Garhwal have been moved to Dehradun, 22 doctors from Almora Medical College are working in Haldwani and nursing staff has been increased in other hospitals in the city."

The rising cases of dengue are also creating a sense of worry in the tourism sector. "Till now there has not be any effect so far as this is not the in-season for tourism. Tourist season will start from Dusshera," said Chandramohan, a tourist operator.

