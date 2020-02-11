Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Surinder Kumar Setia (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Surinder Kumar Setia (Cong) is Trailing.
Live election result status of Surinder Kumar Setia (सुरिंदर कुमार सेतिया) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Hari Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Surinder Kumar Setia has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Surinder Kumar Setia is a Indian National Congress candidate from Hari Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Surinder Kumar Setia's educational qualifications are: 10th Pass and is 60 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 45.4 crore which includes Rs. 9.3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 36.1 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.1 crore of which Rs. 65.5 lakh is self income. Surinder Kumar Setia's has total liabilities of Rs. 8.2 crore.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Hari Nagar are: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (BJP), May Singh Shayam (BSP), Raj Kumari Dhillon (AAP), Surinder Kumar Setia (INC), Dilip Jaiswal (NYP), Kapil Arora (IND), Naveen Kumar (IND), Rakesh Kumar Narang (IND), Rajeev Taneja (IND), Vikas Ahuja (IND), Sabir Khan (IND), Sumit (IND), Santosh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Surinder Kumar Setia (INC) in 2020 Hari Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Surinder Kumar Setia candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency.
