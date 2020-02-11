Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Surinder Pal Singh (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Surinder Pal Singh (सुरिंदर पाल सिंह) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Timarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Surinder Pal Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Surinder Pal Singh (सुरिंदर पाल सिंह) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Timarpur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Surinder Pal Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Surinder Pal Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Timarpur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Consultancy. Surinder Pal Singh's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 59 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 9.6 crore which includes Rs. 2.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 7.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 31.2 lakh of which Rs. 13 lakh is self income. Surinder Pal Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.2 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Timarpur are: Amar Lata Sangwan (INC), Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam (BSP), Dilip Pandey (AAP), Surinder Pal Singh (BJP), Sanjeev Kumar Rana (CPI), Amita Malik (ABJSP), Kavita (BSNP), Jagannath (BJDI), Parashu Ram Maurya (JAP), Yugal Kishor Poddar (RJP), Raj Kumar Malik (SBP), Vishal Ghansham Ghobale (TSP), Sonu Kaushik (AAPP), Hemraj (PPID).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Surinder Pal Singh (BJP) in 2020 Timarpur elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
