Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal Test Positive for Covid-19

Randeep Singh Surjewala in Rajasthan. (News18)

Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said, I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning.

Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions, 53-year-old Surjewala, who is a former Haryana minister, said. Badal, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest, the 54-year-old SAD MP from Punjab's Bathinda said. Badal's husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

first published:April 16, 2021, 10:54 IST