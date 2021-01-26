Surprised to Get Padma Bhushan, Says Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Former Lok Sabha speaker and eight-time Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said she was not expecting the Padma Bhushan award conferred to her and thanked the people of the city for their undeterred support.

“Why I was chosen for Padma Bhushan, is a matter of surprise for me,” said Mahajan adding she reckons she did not do anything huge.

According to the Union Home Ministry, Mahajan along with former principal secretary to Prime Minister, Nripendra Misra, former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous) and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients of Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) award.

The 77-year-old veteran thanked the people of Indore "for their utmost affection."

Fondly referred to as Taai (elder sister) in Indore, Mahajan shared a message for the residents of Indore and said, "Whatever chance one gets, one should invest in doing good even if the return is delivered later. I worked for the party for years and my work was recognised and I was offered key responsibilities in political life." After Meira Kumar, Mahajan was only the second woman politician to have become the Lok Sabha speaker.