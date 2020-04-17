Surrounded by Hotspots, How Two Andhra Districts Managed to Keep Coronavirus at Bay

Hyderabad: The Union Health Ministry’s latest list of coronavirus hotspots across the country has named 11 of the 13 districts from Andhra Pradesh.

The remaining two districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram in the state have been successful in keeping the deadly virus at bay so far.

Strict surveillance, increased screening and a number of quick steps adopted by the local administrations have been key for keeping the two districts safe, according to officials.

Vizianagaram District Collector Hari Jawaharlal said about 6.99 lakh households have been screened and information regarding six aspects, including travel history, medical and symptomatic history, have been obtained vigorously.

"A total of 794 samples have been collected from individuals who exhibited cold and cough among other symptoms. Of these, 318 samples tested negative, while reports of other samples are yet to be received,” Jawaharlal said.

The authorities in Srikakulam, while carrying out similar surveillance exercises on the ground, also ensured intensive screening at check-posts along the borders of the district.

Every single person entering Srikakulam, even from other districts of the state, is being subjected to a strict procedure of screening, post which, the person is asked to stay in quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to proceed towards his/her respective destination.

The district also has come up with the unique system of appointing a 'COVID-officer' for every 10 suspected cases to help monitor the health of these people in real time.

Srikakulam Joint Collector Srinivasulu said the fact that there was no attendee of last month’s Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, which has turned into a major hotspot for the spread of COVID-19, may have also gone in favour of the two districts do.

"People in our district have also been very responsible and followed all preventive methods announced by the government. The four district borders were closed soon after the pandemic surfaced. So far, 45 samples have been tested in Srikakulam and all the reports were negative," said Srinivasulu.

A local journalist said both the districts initiated preventive measures much before they were started at the state and national levels.

"They started the groundwork before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Janata curfew. District officials effectively identified foreign returnees and put them into the quarantine. People of two districts have also been following lockdown rules very strictly,” the journalist said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube