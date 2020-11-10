Sursand Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Sursand (सुरसन्ड), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sitamarhi. Sursand is part of 5. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.05%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,14,187 eligible electors, of which 1,65,466 were male, 1,48,445 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,86,656 eligible electors, of which 1,51,375 were male, 1,35,277 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,960 eligible electors, of which 1,22,637 were male, 1,09,323 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sursand in 2015 was 325. In 2010, there were 223.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Syed Abu Dojana of RJD won in this seat by defeating Amit Kumar of IND by a margin of 23,234 votes which was 14.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 33.73% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shahid Ali Khan of JDU won in this seat defeating Jainandan Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 1,186 votes which was 1.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 33.09% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 26. Sursand Assembly segment of Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Sunil Kumar Pintu won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sursand are: Amit Choudhari (LJP), Dilip Ray (JDU), Anupam Kumari (RJJP), Umesh Ray (BMP), Krishna Kumar Jha (PBI), Gobind Thakur (BPL), Naval Kishore Raut (SJDD), Fekan Mandal (VPI), Md. Faisal Ahamad (INL), Bhogendra Kumar (KJTP), Manoj Purbey (RPI KB), Sunil Kumar (BGMP), Kameshwar Thakur (IND), Pappu Kumar Choudhary (IND), Soniya Devi (IND), Syed Abu Dojana (RJD)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.35%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.69%, while it was 50.21% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 26. Sursand constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 265. In 2010 there were 245 polling stations.

Extent:

26. Sursand constituency comprises of the following areas of Sitamarhi district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Charaut, Sursand and Pupri. It shares an inter-state border with Sitamarhi.

Sursand seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Sursand is 305.34 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sursand is: 26°32'53.5"N 85°42'26.3"E.

