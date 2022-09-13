Survey of Madrassas in Uttarakhand is Necessary: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said a survey of madrassas in the state is necessary, as “all sorts of things” are coming to the fore about them. Dhami’s statement comes just a day after newly elected president of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board Shadab Shams underlined the need for a survey of the madrassas in the state.

“Survey of madrassas is a must as all sorts of things are coming to the surface about them in different places. Their survey will bring out the truth,” Dhami told reporters when asked to comment on the statement made by Shams who was elected unopposed as the president of the board recently. The development comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government directed to conduct a survey of “unrecognized” madarssas in the state to collect information about the number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others. Shams had also made a strong pitch for providing modern education at madrassas and spoken of the Waqf Board’s plans to introduce the Uttarakhand Board syllabus in the Islamic educational institutions.

CCTV cameras will also be installed in the madrassas for the sake of total transparency in their activities, the Waqf Board president had said. The Uttarakhand Waqf Board runs 103 madrassas in the state.

Dhami also said the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission which has been asked to conduct recruitment examinations for the subordinate grades that was earlier the responsibility of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will be issuing the calendar of examinations to be held by it this week. The vacancies will be advertised in October and the examinations will be conducted by December, the chief minister said.

He said the responsibility of conducting recruitment examinations in the subordinate grades had been assigned to the state public service commission as the ongoing investigation into the paper leak case of an examination held by the UKSSSC could have delayed the examinations for subordinate grades and affected the future of the candidates.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here