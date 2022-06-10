Survey of Strategically Important Anupgarh-Bikaner Rail Line To Start Soon: MoS Railways

Preparations are underway to speed up the process of laying the Anupgarh-Bikaner via Chhatargarh rail line, an important step in the development of the strategically important border area. The survey of this new rail line project (Anupgarh-Bikaner Rail Line Project), which has been pending for nearly three decades, is being done once again. The city of Anupgarh is situated on the banks of the Ghaggar River and is close to the Pakistan border. For this reason, this project has been considered very special from a strategic point of view.

Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, assuring about the Anupgarh-Bikaner Rail Line Project, said that the survey of this line will be done at the earliest and electrification of all broad-gauge lines will be completed by 2023. A target has been set to operate 400 Vande Bharat trains this year.

He assured Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP from Bikaner and Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, that efforts will be made to complete all railway related works in his area on priority. This railway line has been surveyed many times and the budget amount has also been approved. But its work has been left hanging for a long time.

In fact, Danve and Meghwal jointly flagged off the re-operation of the Anupgarh-Bathinda special train service and Bathinda-Sirsa special new train service through video conferencing on Wednesday. Rail travel between Bathinda and Anupgarh (Bathinda-Anupgarh Special Train) has been made easier by the Railways.

Danve thanked Meghwal and said that he has made repeated efforts for the development of his area. Along with this, he congratulated the people of the area for the re-operation of the closed railway service and new railway service due to corona infection.

With the start of the Anupgarh-Bathinda rail service, the residents of the area, soldiers and farmers will all benefit from this. Along with increasing opportunities for the development of this sector, employment will also increase.

Meghwal said that it is a very happy day that the train service has resumed from the border town of Anupgarh to Bathinda. Being a border town, Anupgarh holds great importance. He said that the Bharatmala Project will be an inspiration for rail development in this area. While demanding the construction of a new railway service from Anupgarh to Bikaner via Gharsana, Rawla, Chhatragarh, and Motigarh, he said that the survey for the construction of a washing line in Anupgarh has been done. This will increase the convenience of rail operation in this area. The minister demanded the operation of other railway services including the extension of the Tilak Bridge-Sirsa rail service to Bikaner.

North-western Railway General Manager Vijay Sharma said that due to Anupgarh being adjacent to the border, its strategic importance automatically increases. Railways is trying to provide maximum rail facilities in these areas. Therefore, the operation of the special train service from Anupgarh to Bathinda is being resumed.

This will be the timetable of trains of Bathinda

Regular train number 04771, Bathinda – Anupgarh Special train will leave Bathinda at 06.40 hrs every day from 09.06.2022 to reach Anupgarh at 11.55 hrs.

Train No. 04772, Anupgarh – Bathinda Special train will leave Anupgarh at 12.15 hrs every day from 09.06.2022 to reach Bathinda at 17.20 hrs.

Train No. 04783, Bathinda – Sirsa Special will leave Bathinda at 19.10 hrs every day from 08.06.2022 to reach Sirsa at 21.30 hrs.

Train No. 04784, Sirsa – Bathinda Special train service will leave Sirsa at 07.50 hrs every day from 09.06.2022 and will reach Bathinda at 10.00 hrs.

