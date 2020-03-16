Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Survivor of 1988 Indian Airlines Plane Crash Found Dead At Gujarat Residence

The body of Ashok Agarwal was found on March 8 in a decomposed condition inside his flat located in Noble Nagar Housing Society where he lived alone.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Survivor of 1988 Indian Airlines Plane Crash Found Dead At Gujarat Residence
Image for representation.

Ahmedabad: One of the two survivors of the 1988 Indian Airlines plane crash in Ahmedabad in Gujarat was found dead at his residence in Prahladnagar locality, police said on Monday.

The body of Ashok Agarwal (61) was found on March 8 in a decomposed condition inside his flat located in Noble Nagar Housing Society where he lived alone, police said.

"Agarwal's neighbours informed the police about his death after his body was found in a decomposed condition inside his flat on March 8," said Anand Nagar police station inspector Sajid Baloch. He said prima facie it is a natural death. "After postmortem, Agarwal's body was handed over to his cousin who lives in the city," he said, adding that forensic report was awaited to ascertain the exact cause behind Agarwal's death.

A case of accidental death was registered at Anand Nagar police station. Agarwal had lost his wife and 11-month-old daughter in the plane crash in which a total of 133 people, including six crew members of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight, lost their lives on October 10, 1988.

Agarwal and Vinod Shankar Tripathi were the only two survivors of the tragedy. He had taken treatment for memory loss for four years and even been to the USA for a hip replacement surgery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram