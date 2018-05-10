Surya and Ishan Become First Transsexual Couple of Kerala

In a first, a transgender couple from Kerala tied the knot under special marriage act with the blessings of both the families in a grand function held at Mannam Hall here.Ishan, a 32-year-old trans man who underwent gender reassignment surgery two years ago, announced his wedding to well-known trans activist and TV anchor Surya in April this year. Ever since the couple announced that they were getting married, the transgender community in Kerala has been in a mode of celebration.Ishan met Surya six years ago at an event and they have been dating since then.The marriage, registered under special marriage act, witnessed the presence of many eminent personalities and activists from across the state.Surya, 31, who was born a woman, is a popular television face in Kerala.Ishan, a Muslim, and Surya, an upper-caste Hindu Nair, have the blessings of their families. Surya will be living with Ishan’s family.“Both Ishan and Surya were dating for the last six years. This is the first ever transgender marriage in India, Says Sheethal Shyam, a transgender activist from Kerala.Surya was the first trangender from Kerala to acquire a voter ID card. And she did vote too.Hundreds of people, including a number of transgender activists, took part in the wedding held at Thiruvananthapuram.Kerala tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran also arrived at wedding function to congratulate the young couple.