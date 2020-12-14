Surya Grahan 2020: Regions Where You Can Observe the Last Solar Eclipse of This Year

People living in a few countries will get to see the last total solar eclipse of the year on December 14. During the total solar eclipse, the Moon gets aligned in such a way that it completely blocks the Sun. Basically, what happens is, the moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, casting a shadow over our planet.

During this phenomenon, the shadow of the moon is not very big, as a result of which, only some places on the Earth get to witness it. The solar eclipse is visible in countries which are on the sunny side of our planet and in the path of the moon’s shadow.

Timing of the last total solar eclipse 2020 on December 14

As per timeanddate.com, Surya Grahan 2020 will start at 7.03 pm IST today and end at 12.23 am IST on December 15. It will peak at 9.43 pm IST.

Countries where total solar eclipse will be visible

In parts of Chile and Argentina in South America, the total solar eclipse will be seen for two minutes and 10 seconds. People in living in Temuco, Villarrica and Sierra Colorada can also see the celestial event.

Chile, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Lima in Peru, Montevideo in Uruguay and Asuncion in Paraguay will be witnessing partial solar eclipse.

Countries where total solar eclipse will not be seen

The total solar eclipse will not be visible in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Fiji, Mauritius, UAE and other Asian countries. It will not be seen in the North Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, most of Africa, Australia, Europe and North America continents.

Those living in India can watch the solar eclipse online using the live link provided by the National Aeronautics Space Administration (NASA).

The first solar eclipse of 2020 occurred on June 21. This year, sky gazers have seen four penumbral lunar eclipses. The next solar eclipse will be seen on June 10, 2021.