Solar Eclipse 2021 LIVE Updates: Watch Live Streaming, Timings, Impact on Zodiac Signs and Photos from Around the World

The world will witness the last total solar eclipse of the year, today on Saturday, December 4. The eclipse will be visible prominently in South America, Australia, South Africa and in countries in the Southern Atlantic. According to experts, the solar eclipse will last four hours and eight minutes. According to the scientific community, a solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and the earth, thereby casting a shadow on the earth as the moon partially or fully blocks the sun’s light. A total solar eclipse is formed when the sun, moon and earth are in a direct line.

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will begin as a partial solar eclipse on December 4 at 5:29 am Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). The total solar eclipse will begin at 7:00 am (UTC) and end at 9:37 am (UTC). The last total solar eclipse of the year is being considered to be very special by astrologists as the day is also being observed as Shani Amavasya. The astrologers firmly believe December 4 is a wonderful day because of the coincidence. According to Hindu religious texts, Shani Dev is the son of God Surya and if both the planets sun and Saturn are pleased the time and day turns to be auspicious.

According to astrologers, as we witness a solar eclipse on Shani Amavasya, one should make offerings both to Shani Dev and God Surya. As per astrologers, people suffering due to the influence of Saturn in their horoscope should make offerings to Shani Dev. On performing the rituals accordingly, all our wishes are fulfilled. Astrologers also state that total solar eclipses impact all zodiac signs so every person should do charity and worship during this time to please the Sun God.

Let’s see how the upcoming solar eclipse will affect all the 12 zodiac signs:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Those whose zodiac sign is Aries needs to be cautious about their health. The upcoming solar eclipse may affect their health adversely.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

The last solar eclipse of the year 2021 is expected to be auspicious for Taurus. The phenomenon is likely to be beneficial for businessmen.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini may have good news as any of their wishes will be fulfilled during this period. Some old disputes will also be solved.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer should be careful while speaking otherwise they may have a fight with friends or close ones. You may also be worried about your child’s problem.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

This eclipse is expected to be auspicious for Leo. They may receive some good news. The problem that has been troubling for a long time will also get solved.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

The natural event is also likely to be auspicious for the people of the Virgo zodiac. They will feel courageous and confident. Their status in society will also increase.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Like Cancer, Libra too is advised to control their speech or else they would end up in a fight or verbal spat. The feeling of stress and tension would also affect your mental peace.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

This solar eclipse will bring ups and downs for Scorpio. The things will not work as per their plan which can increase their problems. They are also advised to take care of their health.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

The solar eclipse will have an adverse effect on Sagittarius as well. They may remain troubled in unnecessary running. Also, increasing expenses can lead to financial strain.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

This eclipse will be proved to be auspicious for Capricorns. People with this zodiac sign will have growth in their work. There is also a possibility of positive change in their career.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

The planetary effect will bring luck in the favour of Aquarius. They will get good results in anything they do. Financial condition will also be improved.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

You are advised to be cautious about the eclipse’s effect. There may be unnecessary disputes at home or the workplace. You may feel stressed. Avoid or be extra careful while driving a vehicle.

WILL SOLAR ECLIPSE 2021 BE VISIBLE IN INDIA?

This solar eclipse will be visible in Antarctica, South Africa, Australia and South America. The solar eclipse will not be visible in India. Eclipses always occur in succession, a solar eclipse usually happens around two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. During the solar eclipse, the Moon comes in between the Sun and Earth and casts its shadow on Earth. The solar eclipse on December 4 will be a total solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse occurs when the Sun is fully covered by the Moon.

