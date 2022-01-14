Surya Namaskar on Makar Sakranti: 1 Cr Expected to Take Part in Programme; Yoga Gurus to Share Tips

Around 10 million, or 1 crore people are expected to take part in the first-ever global Surya Namaskar programme, which will be held today on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to commemorate the sun’s journey to the Northern Hemisphere.

From 7 AM to 7:30 AM, DD National will broadcast 13 rounds of Live Surya Namaskar, during which leading Yoga masters and gurus from global institutions will share their messages. In light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Ayush ministry has advised people to perform ‘Surya Namaskar’ at home and upload videos to the registration links.

“On the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti and during the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of AYUSH is hosting the first-ever global Surya Namaskar demonstration programme where about 10 million people will participate,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

Union Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal shared pictures of him doing the ‘Surya Namaskar’ on Friday.

Assam | AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performs Surya Namaskar under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

The leader on Wednesday had said that the ministry is hopeful to see more than one crore people perform in Surya Namaskar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti January 14.

The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar programme on Makar Sankranti on 14 January under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, he had said.

In a virtual press meet, Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar is more relevant amid the current resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep Corona at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing the registrations and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the one crore-mark," he had said.

All leading yoga institutes, both from India and abroad, such as the Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, along with other government and non-governmental organisations are expected to take part in the world-wide programme on January 14.

