Suryagarha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Lakhisarai (Luckeesarai) (लखीसराय), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Lakhisarai district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Lakhisarai. Lakhisarai is part of 28. Munger Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.42%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,62,902 eligible electors, of which 1,93,129 were male, 1,68,706 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lakhisarai in 2020 is =CP170/CM170*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,42,838 eligible electors, of which 1,84,119 were male, 1,58,711 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,95,034 eligible electors, of which 1,58,717 were male, 1,36,317 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lakhisarai in 2015 was 343. In 2010, there were 231.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating Ramanand Mandal of JDU by a margin of 6,556 votes which was 3.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.79% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP won in this seat defeating Fulaina Singh of RJD by a margin of 59,620 votes which was 41.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.99% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 168. Lakhisarai Assembly segment of Munger Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh won the Munger Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Munger Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Lakhisarai are: Imam Ghazali (LJP), Randhir Kumar Soni (JDU), Vijay Kumar (RJD), Sanket Kumar (RLSP), Ajay Kumar (JAPL), Daro Bind (JTLP), Dilip Kumar (RJJP), Krishna Murari Kumar (IND), Gautam Kumar (IND), Rajendra Prasad Gupta (IND), Rinku Devi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 52.36%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.32%, while it was 49.26% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 168. Lakhisarai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 350. In 2010 there were 336 polling stations.

Extent:

168. Lakhisarai constituency comprises of the following areas of Lakhisarai district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ramgarh Chowk, Halsi and Barahiya; Gram Panchayats Amahara, Morma, Balgudar, Savikpur, Kachhiyana, Bilauri, Damodarpur and Lakhisarai (M) of Lakhisarai Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Lakhisarai.

Lakhisarai seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Lakhisarai is 590.92 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Lakhisarai is: 25°05'59.3"N 86°01'56.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Lakhisarai results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.