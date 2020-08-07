Once Under CBI Scanner, Now a 'Dabang' DGP: Meet Bihar's Social Media Posterboy Gupteshwar Pandey

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey made a revelation on Thursday after the Supreme Court hearing in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, stating that actor Rhea Chakraborty is absconding. He also alleged that the BMC is ‘forcefully quarantining’ their official in Mumbai, which is also one of the reasons they cannot take the investigation forward.

This is not the first time that the "dabang" cop has made it to the headlines. In a video clip that became viral last month, before history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, Pandey was seen issuing a warning to the gangster, who was then on the run.

If he visits the state, he said, he will be shown how police hunts down a “sher (lion)”.

Pandey has been an Indian Police Service officer since 1987. In December last year, Pandey had taken on those who support criminals of their caste or religion, welcome them with garlands, and then blame police for crime.

The senior police officer has close to seven lakh followers on Facebook where he uploads videos of himself almost every alternate day.

Pandey is seen singing songs on Holi, eating dry chapatis with salt and green chillis with villagers, giving personality management tips to the youth and providing guidelines on how to combat coronavirus.

Last month, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Pandey had posted a picture with his grieving father on Facebook with the caption, “It was a heart-breaking sight. My eyes became teary. A lot of friends from the media wanted to talk to me then, but I was not in the state to talk. Ek sitara, humari aankhon ka taara, bewaqt hi doob gaya (A star, the apple of our eyes, has left us before his time).”

Pandey was selected as Bihar DGP in February 2019 out of 12 IPS officers recommended by the state government to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Also Watch Sushant death Probe: BMC Releases Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari From Quarantine | CNN News18

Five years before, Pandey was examined by the CBI in a high-profile abduction case that remains unsolved — the now Supreme-Court-monitored Navaruna case, which centres on the abduction of a 12-year-old girl, Navaruna Chakravarty, from her Muzaffarpur home in 2012, when Pandey was the inspector general of police for the area.

Her father has alleged that the abduction was part of a land mafia ploy to purchase the plot on which the family of four was living, and named Pandey as one of the accused.