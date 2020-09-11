'Sushant's Death Not Poll Issue': Devendra Fadnavis on Bihar Election, Wards off Report of LJP, JD(U) Tussle

Patna: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was not an election issue in Bihar but a common man’s issue, and asserted that his party would ensure justice to the talented actor. The BJP will not rest till justice was done in the case, Fadnavis, who is party’s Bihar election in-charge, said.

He played down reports of ”rift” within NDA in the backdrop of LJP president Chirag Paswan’s frequently takings potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying there are three parties in the coalition and all of them have their own point of views on different issues, but ”its not a big problem and we will solve everything through talks.” The senior BJP leader was talking to reporters after inaugurating party’s media centre set up here keeping in mind the assembly polls due in October-November. The Maharashtra leader arrived here on a two-day visit hours before visit of BJP president JP Nadda to speed up party’s preparation for the polls.

With the Patna-born actor’s premature death becoming a sentimental issue for the people of Bihar in particular and expected to have resonance during election campaign, Fadnavis,said ”political parties are mirror of peoples feelings and hence we will not spare any efforts to ensure justice to the late Bollywood hero”. With the 34-year-old actor’s death turning out to be an issue between the states of Bihar and his native Maharashtra in the wake of probe done by the Bihar police into an FIR lodged by the actor’s father KK Singh in Patna suspecting foul play, Fadnavis dismissed his appointment as the party’selection in-charge for the state was to do anything with it.

"Before the issue had cropped up I was told by the party that I have to work in Bihar during polls," he said. Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14 in his Mumbai residence had taken political overtones after Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar handed over the probe into the FIR lodged at Rajiv Nagar police station here to the CBI.

Shiv Sena heading the coalition government in Maharashtra had attributed this to polls in Bihar. The state government came in support of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty who had approached the Supreme Court questioning jurisdiction of Bihar police to probe the matter.

Their petitions were, however, dismissed by the apex court which allowed the CBI to inquire into the case. Coming down to upcoming elections in Bihar, Fadnavis exuded confidence that people of Bihar will once again elect NDA government with a ”historic majority” which will work in tandem with the central government to roll out development schemes meant for the people.

On tussle between the LJP and the JD(U) which reflected fissures within the coalition ahead of the polls much to the glee of the opposition, Fadnavis said it was "not a big issue and the problem will be resolved through talks." "There are three parties in the coalition having their own point of views on different issues. Had there been one thinking among all there would have been only one party and not three…nobody is going to separate from us and we will sort out the differences through talks.” ”I am quite confident that people of Bihar will repose faith in the NDA government and elect it once again with a historic majority which will work in tandem with the central government to roll out development schemes meant for the people,” he said. Making a scathing attack at the Mamata Banerjee government, he said due to its confrontionist approach farmers of West Bengal are the worst sufferers as they were deprived of benefits of the Prime Minister Kisan Nidhi due to failur eof the state government to provide the list of beneficiaries, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis was accompanied by Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, union minister Nityanand Rai, states health minister Mangal Pandey, former union minister Ram Kripal Yadav and state BJPs media department head and MLC Sanjay Mayukh during the inauguration of the media centre. The NDA government in Bihar is doing a very good work in the state, Fadnavis said and asserted that ”figures clearly tell the development story of the state if we compare it with the Lalu Raj (rule).” Schemes like Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and Atmanirbhar Bihar (self-reliant Bihar) will turn the challenges into opportunities after coronavirus phase, the former Maharashtra CM said adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to translate all his promises into realities since 2014 unlike the previous governments which used to make tall claims and announcements only on paper.

”The future of the youths lies in the hands of PM Narendra Modi for which NDA government is needed in Bihar to work for its speedy and all round development”, Fadnavis said. Speaking on the occasion, Jaiswal asserted that NDA will win more than three-fourth of seats in the assembly. I am confident that NDA will create a history this time.

Jaiswal said Nadda will address party workers and leaders Saturday, where he will share the broad outline of how the state will be in the next five years if the NDA continued. Nadda will also launch raths Saturday from the state headquarters which will go to different districts to solicit suggestions as what people want from the NDA government, he said adding the party will prepare its manifesto based on peoples suggestions.