Sushil Chandra Appointed New Chief Election Commissioner; Will Take Office Tomorrow

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra has been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner. He will take office tomorrow, a day after incumbent CEC Sunil Arora demits office.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year. New assemblies have to be constituted before their five year term ends. Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes before he joined the poll panel.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here