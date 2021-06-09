Sushil Kumar Files Plea For High-Protein Food In Tihar Jail, Hearing Today

The Rohini Court in Delhi has deferred its decision on wrestler Sushil Kumar’s petition seeking high protein food and supplements in Tihar Jail. The court will decide on the matter today.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar, now lodged in Tihar jail in Sagar Dhankar murder case, has requested for a high-security cell and high-protein food along with other supplements till the time he is in jail. In Delhi’s Rohini Court, a hearing on the petition of accused wrestler Sushil Kumar lasted more than half an hour. During the hearing, the accused wrestler’s lawyer told the court that there is a threat to Sushil Kumar’s life in jail, hence he cannot stay in jail with the other defendants.

The accused’s lawyer has requested that he should be held in a high-security cell. Sushil Kumar has been kept separated from other prisoners because of his security, the Tihar Jail authorities submitted in the court. He is being held in the Maximum-Security Cell.

The counsel for accused Sushil Kumar was satisfied with Tihar Jail’s reasoning and expressed his gratitude for their efforts. At the same time, the court was told on behalf of accused Sushil Kumar that because he is an international player, he should be fed high-protein meals.

On June 3 the court sent Sushil Kumar into judicial custody for 9 days rejecting Delhi Police’s plea for an extended police remand.

The Tihar Jail administration strongly resisted this demand by Sushil Kumar’s counsel, claiming that Sushil is a prisoner, not a visitor and that he should not be served with a high protein diet. There are several other inmates in the jail who want nice meals or food that is high in protein. If Sushil is fed a high-protein diet, it will have an impact on the other inmates, the jail authorities said in court.

Following the submission by Tihar Jail authorities, Sushil Kumar’s counsel pleaded that the accused should be permitted to consume home-cooked food at all times. Tihar Jail administration was also against it stating that they will inform the public after checking with a doctor.

Sushil Kumar’s counsel informed the court that prisoners have been allowed to eat home-cooked meals in the past. The doctor’s advice on this is illogical. The Rohini court, on the other hand, has reserved its decision on Sushil’s application.

