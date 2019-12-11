Sushil Modi Replaces Sitharaman as Head of Group of Ministers on IGST Settlement
Sources said that since the Sitharaman is the chairperson of the GST Council, she could not have headed the panel. The GoM will deliberate on IGST issues and submit its recommendations to Sitharaman.
File photo of Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.
New Delhi: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi will be the convener of a Group of Ministers on Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) replacing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, GST Council sources said on Tuesday.
Sitharaman was inadvertently mentioned as the convenor of the panel set up to discuss issues relating to IGST after she had a meeting with Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan finance ministers and deputy chief ministers of Delhi and Puducherry on December 4, they said.
Since the Union Finance Minister is the chairperson of the GST Council, she could not have headed the panel, they said. The GoM will deliberate on IGST issues of the states and submit its recommendations to Sitharaman.
A modification has been made late Tuesday evening to the constitution of GoM on IGST making Sushil Modi its convener, they said.
Last week, finance ministers and representatives of opposition-ruled states met Sitharaman and expressed their concern over delay in release of GST compensation which has put them in an acute financial position.
The finance ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh and representatives of Kerala, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh attended the meeting over the delay in payment of compensation.
