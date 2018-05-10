English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushma Swaraj Calls on Myanmar President U Win Myint; Holds Bilateral Talks
Swaraj is in Myanmar on a two-day visit for discussions on a number of bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in the Rakhine State from where lakhs of Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters)
Nay Pyi Taw: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday called on Myanmar President U Win Myint soon after she arrived here for talks with the country's top leadership on key bilateral and regional issues, including the Rohingya refugee crisis.
An estimated 7,00,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since August last year after large-scale violence following a military crackdown. The exodus of refugees in large numbers has resulted in a major crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Swaraj is in Myanmar on a two-day visit for discussions on a number of bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in the Rakhine State from where lakhs of Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: "A key partner in Act East Policy! EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on the President of Myanmar, U Win Myint in her first engagement in Myanmar".
Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 km border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.
On her arrival in Nay Pyi Taw, Swaraj was warmly received by India's Ambassador Vikram Misri and Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Myint Thu.
"EAM will hold discussions with Myanmar leadership to further reinforce our bilateral ties," Kumar said.
Also Watch
An estimated 7,00,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since August last year after large-scale violence following a military crackdown. The exodus of refugees in large numbers has resulted in a major crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Swaraj is in Myanmar on a two-day visit for discussions on a number of bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in the Rakhine State from where lakhs of Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: "A key partner in Act East Policy! EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on the President of Myanmar, U Win Myint in her first engagement in Myanmar".
Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 km border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.
On her arrival in Nay Pyi Taw, Swaraj was warmly received by India's Ambassador Vikram Misri and Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Myint Thu.
"EAM will hold discussions with Myanmar leadership to further reinforce our bilateral ties," Kumar said.
Also Watch
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- Raazi: Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal on Patriotism and Their Unsung Heroes
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting
- Shah Rukh Khan Apologises to KKR Fans After Thrashing Against Mumbai at Eden