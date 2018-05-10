Sushma Swaraj Calls on Myanmar President U Win Myint; Holds Bilateral Talks

: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday called on Myanmar President U Win Myint soon after she arrived here for talks with the country's top leadership on key bilateral and regional issues, including the Rohingya refugee crisis.An estimated 7,00,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since August last year after large-scale violence following a military crackdown. The exodus of refugees in large numbers has resulted in a major crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.Swaraj is in Myanmar on a two-day visit for discussions on a number of bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in the Rakhine State from where lakhs of Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh.External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet: "A key partner in Act East Policy! EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on the President of Myanmar, U Win Myint in her first engagement in Myanmar".Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 km border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.On her arrival in Nay Pyi Taw, Swaraj was warmly received by India's Ambassador Vikram Misri and Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Myint Thu."EAM will hold discussions with Myanmar leadership to further reinforce our bilateral ties," Kumar said.