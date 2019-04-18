Sushma Swaraj Comes to Aid of Indian Man in Riyadh Who Threatened Suicide, Says 'Hum Hain Na'

'Khud kusi' ki baat nahin sochte. Hum hain na. Hamari Embassy aapki poori madad karegi.

@IndianEmbRiyadh - Pls send me a report on this. https://t.co/ajU8EXyhAK — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 18, 2019

: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, who is known for prompt troubleshooting the woes of Indians living abroad through Twitter, assured two Indians, one in the US and the other in Saudi Arabia, of her help on Thursday.One of them was Ali, a man who has been seeking the help of the Indian embassy in Riyadh for a year and alleged that he will commit suicide if he is unable to get back."Sir, tell me one thing, can you help me or should I kill myself? It has been about 12 months that I have been pleading for help from the embassy. It would be a huge help if you can send me to India. I have four children," tweeted a man who identified himself only by his first name, Ali,” he had tweeted. Assuring him of help, Swaraj replied, "Don't think about suicide. We are there for you. Our embassy will help you."“’Khud kusi’ ki baat nahin sochte. Hum hain na. Hamari Embassy aapki poori madad karegi. @IndianEmbRiyadh - Pls send me a report on this,” she tweeted and asked authorities in the country to respond to his plea.In another tweet, she thanked Twitter user Kshitij for pointing out the usage of “outdated mode of payment” sought for a document by the Indian consulate general in San Francisco.“@SushmaSwaraj Dear Madam @CGISFO has a requirement that attestation be paid thru Money order or Cashier’s Check, in this age of digitalization why are GoI ofc abroad insisting on outdated modes of payment? atleast accept card, in India you do, why nt in US (sic),” Kshitij tweeted from his handle @indianatheart13.“Thanks for bringing this to my notice. We will examine this,” was the minister’s response.Swaraj has been proactive in helping Indians who have sent her distress messages on Twitter in the past and is known to have solved many genuine problems of visa and immigration. She even helped an Indian man in the US who had lost his passport in Washington, just days before he was to travel for his wedding.