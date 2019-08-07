Sushma Swaraj's Final Journey LIVE: Mortal Remains of 'People's Minister' Being Taken for Last Rites

President Ram Nath Kovind, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among those who paid their last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday. The Illustrious BJP leader, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, suffered a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.
Swaraj was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9.30pm in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.
Aug 7, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)
Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal were among the pallbearers as the mortal remains of the BJP stalwart were being taken from BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.
The Dalai Lama also condoled the demise of Sushma Swaraj, saying, "I offer my prayers & my condolences at this difficult time. Sushma Swaraj enjoyed immense respect for her compassionate concern for people and her friendly demeanour. In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life."
Aug 7, 2019 2:58 pm (IST)
Condoling the demise, US Embassy in Delhi said, "Today, the US Mission to India mourns the passing of Sushma Swaraj. Minister Swaraj was greatly respected & viewed as an outstanding representative of the Indian people, both at home and abroad."
Remembering Sushma Swaraj, the RSS said, "She was happy with the recent historic development in the nation, as she expressed before she left us. We express condolences to her family in this moment of grief."
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to the late leader's husband Swaraj Kaushal, extending her heartfelt condolences over the demise of the former external affairs minister.
Aug 7, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)
Traffic Advisory | Due to cremation of former external affairs minister of India Sushma Swaraj, at Lodhi Road crematorium, the traffic will remain affected on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Neela Gumbad, Moolchand Flyover, Defence Colony Flyover, Lodhi Road Flyover and adjoining roads from 2.00pm to 5:30pm. Motorists are advised to avoid these roads and plan their journey accordingly.
Aug 7, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)
Zainab Bi, who was rescued from Saudi Arabia when late Sushma Swaraj was External Affairs Minister, breaks down while remembering the late leader.
Swaraj's Fiery Speech of 1996 | On June 11, 1996, Sushma Swaraj, while making her most impassioned speech on the floor of the Lok Sabha talked about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s long-term plan of repealing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-three summers later, the senior BJP leader expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking the same article, in her last tweet hours before she breathed her last.
"@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime,” she wrote moments before she was taken to AIIMS, Delhi, after suffering a massive heart attack, where she was declared dead.
The 1996 speech in Parliament was when Swaraj stood for speaking against the no-confidence motion. She lashed out at her political opponents after Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to resign from the Prime Minister’s post.
“We are communal, because we want to abolish the Article 370, we are communal, because we want to put an end to discrimination based on caste and creed in this country... Mr Speaker, we are communal, because we want the voices of the Kashmiri refugees to be heard,” she had said.
Amid a roaring House, Swaraj had laid the foundation for what would go on to be one of the most landmark decisions taken by any government of the country since Independence.
Aug 7, 2019 11:50 am (IST)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat condoled the demise of Sushma Swaraj, saying, "Extremely sad over the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. It's a huge loss for the nation. I pay tributes. We have declared state mourning today."
Aug 7, 2019 11:42 am (IST)
Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur expressed her shock and grief at the death of Sushma Swaraj. "Could not believe that she would leave us so soon, still can't. It's a huge loss for the entire country. She always helped people. Whether it was Hamid Ansari, Sarabjit, Geeta or Jadhav, she helped all. May her soul rest in peace," she said.
Former PM H D Deve Gowda writes to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late former Union Minister Sushma Sawraj, saying, "My heartfelt condolences to the family. I pray the Almighty to give your benign self, all the family members, followers and well-wishers the strength to overcome this tragedy."
Aug 7, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa paid last respects to former Union Minister at her residence in Delhi today.
RS Observes a Minute of Silence | Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu remembered the stalwart in an opening speech to the Upper House today and minute of silence was observed in mourning. "In her untimely demise, the nation has lost an able administrator, an effective parliamentarian and a true voice of people," he said.
Aug 7, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said, "Express grief over the sudden demise of former Union Minister and veteran political leader Sushma Swaraj. It's difficult to fill the space left by her. I pray for peace to departed soul & strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief."
Aug 7, 2019 11:01 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Pays Homage to Late Leader | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the late BJP stalwart at her residence today.
Speaking to News18, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "She emerged as a shining star during emergency. She was a hard working MP and she made sure that PM Modi's message was delivered across the world as the Foreign Affairs Minister. The country will never forget her many contributions."
Aug 7, 2019 10:52 am (IST)
Haryana government will observe a 2-day state mourning in honour of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Aug 7, 2019 10:51 am (IST)
Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj.
One of the most prolific politicians of India, Swaraj's sudden demise triggered a wave of shock and grief with leaders cutting across political spectrum paying glowing tributes to the astute leader.
"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
Just hours earlier, Swaraj had tweeted to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.
"Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.
Swaraj's mortal remains were taken to her Delhi residence.
Her mortal remains will be kept from 12pm-3pm at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday for party workers and leaders to pay tributes, BJP working president JP Nadda said. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium with full state honours, he said.
As external affairs minister, Swaraj brought a sense of assertiveness in India's diplomacy and played a key role in resolving the Doklam standoff with China in 2017.
She had also played a key role in India approaching the International Court of Justice challenging a Pakistani military court's death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Swaraj was known for prompt response on Twitter to address grievances of overseas Indians.
She had also played a key role in strengthening the BJP across the country in 1990s.
The former Union minister had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.
"Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.
Swaraj had many firsts to her credit such as being the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson for a national political party in the country.
She started her political life with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS' student wing, and later joined the BJP.
She was the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996 and got the Cabinet portfolio again after he led the BJP to power in 1998.
Always eager to take on a challenge, Swaraj contested against the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Bellary in 1999 Lok Sabha polls. Though she fell short of votes, she grew in stature.
Long seen as a protege of veteran BJP leader LK Advani, she also was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha between 2009 and 14.
Swaraj, a law graduate who practised in the Supreme Court, was elected seven times as a member of Parliament and three times as a member of the legislative assembly.
Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, minister for information and broadcasting in Vajpayee government from 2000-2003. She was also chief minister of Delhi in 1998.