'People's Minister' Sushma Swaraj Passes Away at 67, Cremation With Full State Honours Today | LIVE

Illustrious BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9.30pm in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.
One of the most prolific politicians of India, Swaraj's sudden demise triggered a wave of shock and grief with leaders cutting across political spectrum paying glowing tributes to the astute leader.
Aug 7, 2019 7:18 am (IST)
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar said, "Today I come back from Parliament, saw her last Tweet complimenting the Prime Minister for his great initiative on Article 370 and thereafter came the news about her demise. A great loss for the Party and for the country. My respectful Pranaam to her. Om Shanti!"
#WATCH Union Minister RS Prasad tears up while talking about #SushmaSwaraj; says, "when I came back from Parliament today, I saw her tweet(Swaraj tweeted on Article 370 revoked-"I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime"), & then news came that she is no more. I've no words." pic.twitter.com/M9eLmJjg1i
'Difficult to Accept the News,' S Jaishankar | Expressing shock, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, said, "Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so."
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/8VW54cUKpo
Ghulam Nabi Azad Remembers 'Behen' Swaraj | Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad visited the hospital, where Sushma Swaraj was admitted. "We're shocked, we never imagined that she'll leave us so soon. I knew her since 1977 when I was in youth Congress, we knew each other for last 42 years. We never called each other by name, she used to call me 'bhai' & I used to call her 'behen'." he said.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, where Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, passed away due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/CIyo7dBlKo
VP Venkaiah Naidu Expresses Grief | "Deeply shocked by the sudden demise of Smt. Sushma Swaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country and personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian & a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said.
Vice Pres M Venkaiah Naidu: Deeply shocked by sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj. Her death is a huge loss to the country & personal loss to me. She was an excellent administrator, outstanding Parliamentarian & a remarkable orator. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members pic.twitter.com/wtDYwEEZd5
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Remembers Swaraj | Remembering the late leader, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."
Rahul Gandhi: I’m shocked to hear about demise of #SushmaSwaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace.(File pics) pic.twitter.com/S9pRzQDaiL
Visuals from outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after Sushma Swaraj's death last night.
Mortal remains of Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being taken from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to her Delhi residence, where they will be kept tonight. pic.twitter.com/mtqihzHCqY
Just hours before her demise, BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, saying "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime". Taking to Twitter in the evening, Swaraj said: "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.
President Kovind Expresses Shock, Grief | "Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.
'She Will be Remembered Fondly' | Praying for the leader's family, the prime minister said, "Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti."
Remembering the late leader's tenure as the extrenal affairs minister, the PM said, "I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled."
Aug 7, 2019 6:44 am (IST)
PM Modi further hailed Swaraj as, "An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world."
Aug 7, 2019 6:42 am (IST)
"Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," the prime minister said.
Aug 7, 2019 6:40 am (IST)
PM Modi Remembers Swaraj as 'One of Her Kind' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the leader, saying, "A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."
Leaders Visit Family at Hospital | A host of Union ministers and other senior party leaders visited AIIMS and met the bereaved family of the former external affairs minister. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Environment Minster Prakash Javadekar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Smriti Irani were among the top leaders who visited the hospital.
Aug 7, 2019 6:32 am (IST)
Last Rites of the Late Leader | Swaraj's mortal remains were taken to her residence in Delhi. Her mortal remains will be kept at the BJP headquarters from 12pm-3pm on Wednesday for party workers and leaders to pay tributes, following which, her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium.
Aug 7, 2019 6:28 am (IST)
External Affairs Minister (2014-2019) | Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, minister for information and broadcasting in Vajpayee government from 2000-2003. She was also chief minister of Delhi in 1998.
Aug 7, 2019 6:26 am (IST)
Her Role in Politics of India | Long seen as a protege of veteran BJP leader L K Advani, she also was the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha between 2009-14. Swaraj, a law graduate who practised in the Supreme Court, was elected seven times as a member of Parliament and three times as a member of the legislative assembly.
Aug 7, 2019 6:24 am (IST)
Sudden Demise of Stalwart Shocks Nation | Swaraj's sudden demise triggered a wave of shock and grief with leaders cutting across political spectrum paying glowing tributes to the astute leader. Prime Minister Modi, in his tweets, hailed Swaraj as a "prolific orator and outstanding parliamentarian" and said she was admired and revered across party lines. "She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," Modi said.
Aug 7, 2019 6:22 am (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Passes Away | Former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 67 due to a cardiac arrest. The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS around 9:30pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward, where she breathed her last.
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Reuters)
Just hours earlier, Swaraj had tweeted to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union Territories secured Parliament's approval.
"Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she had said.
Swaraj's mortal remains were taken to her Delhi residence.
Her mortal remains will be kept from 12pm-3pm at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday for party workers and leaders to pay tributes, BJP working president JP Nadda said. Her last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium with full state honours, he said.
As external affairs minister, Swaraj brought a sense of assertiveness in India's diplomacy and played a key role in resolving the Doklam standoff with China in 2017.
She had also played a key role in India approaching the International Court of Justice challenging a Pakistani military court's death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Swaraj was known for prompt response on Twitter to address grievances of overseas Indians.
She had also played a key role in strengthening the BJP across the country in 1990s.
The former Union minister had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. She is survived by her husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri.
Swaraj had many firsts to her credit such as being the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson for a national political party in the country.
She started her political life with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the RSS' student wing, and later joined the BJP.
She was the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996 and got the Cabinet portfolio again after he led the BJP to power in 1998.
Always eager to take on a challenge, Swaraj contested against the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Bellary in 1999 Lok Sabha polls. Though she fell short of votes, she grew in stature.
