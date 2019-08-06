LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Sushma Swaraj, Former Foreign Minister and BJP Stalwart, Passes Away at 67 After Heart Attack | LIVE

News18.com | August 6, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away a while ago at AIIMS on Tuesday. The BJP veteran, who suffered a massive heart attack, died at the age of 67. Her last Twitter post was about thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.

Swaraj, who was for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s most prominent woman face, did not contest the recently held Lok Sabha elections in which the party won with a massive majority. Last November, she had announced she would not contest the general elections.
Read More
Aug 6, 2019 11:33 pm (IST)

Genuine People’s Person and Brilliant Speaker in Hindi: Tharoor | "Shocked and saddened by this news. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government &I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti..." Shashi Tharoor on the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj.

Aug 6, 2019 11:29 pm (IST)

MLA Manjinder S Sirsa said, “With a heavy heart, I share that India’s truly respected and loved statesman Sushma Swaraj Ji is no more.”

Aug 6, 2019 11:27 pm (IST)

Calling the demise of Sushma Swaraj terrible news, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “One of India’s great parliamentarians, who could hold her own in any debate. Respected, affable and well-liked by all. We’re going to miss her.”

Aug 6, 2019 11:25 pm (IST)

"We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," Congress, in its official Twitter handle, said.

Aug 6, 2019 11:23 pm (IST)

Senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away a while ago at AIIMS today. The BJP veteran, who suffered a massive heart attack, died at the age of 67. Her last Twitter post was about thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.

Aug 6, 2019 11:23 pm (IST)

Sushma Swaraj was perhaps the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had. From being tagged the 'supermom' of India by Washington Post to becoming one of the most-followed politicians on Twitter, the late external affairs minister had truly struck a chord with young and old alike with her round-the-clock social media presence, eagerness to help, and ready wit on social media.

Aug 6, 2019 11:20 pm (IST)

Sushma Swaraj reportedly died of cardiac arrest at AIIMS. 

Aug 6, 2019 11:17 pm (IST)
 

'Saddened About Untimely Demise' | Congress in a tweet, “We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Aug 6, 2019 11:15 pm (IST)

Sushma Swaraj had been the Union Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Modi government from 2014-2019. 

Aug 6, 2019 11:12 pm (IST)

Talking about move to revoke Article 370, Former foreign minister has said, "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

Aug 6, 2019 11:10 pm (IST)

Earlier today, Sushma Swaraj had in a tweet congratulated the Prime Minister for move to revoke Article 370.

Aug 6, 2019 11:08 pm (IST)

Swaraj was perhaps the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had. From being tagged the 'supermom' of India by Washington Post to becoming one of the most-followed politicians on Twitter, the late external affairs minister had truly struck a chord with young and old alike with her round-the-clock social media presence, eagerness to help, and ready wit on social media.

Aug 6, 2019 11:07 pm (IST)

Swaraj, who was for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s most prominent woman face, did not contest the recently held Lok Sabha elections in which the party won a massive majority. Last November, she had announced she would not contest the general elections.

Aug 6, 2019 11:07 pm (IST)

Her last Twitter post was about thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.

Aug 6, 2019 11:07 pm (IST)

Sushma Swaraj Passes Away | Senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away a while ago at AIIMS on Tuesday. The BJP veteran, who died of heart attack, died at the age of 67.

Sushma Swaraj, Former Foreign Minister and BJP Stalwart, Passes Away at 67 After Heart Attack | LIVE
File photo of late external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.




Swaraj was perhaps the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had. From being tagged the 'supermom' of India by Washington Post to becoming one of the most-followed politicians on Twitter, the late external affairs minister had truly struck a chord with young and old alike with her round-the-clock social media presence, eagerness to help, and ready wit on social media.
  • 04 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    IND vs WI
    167/5
    20.0 overs
    		 98/4
    15.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Aug, 2019 | India in West Indies
    WI vs IND
    95/9
    20.0 overs
    		 98/6
    17.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 - 05 Aug, 2019 | The Ashes
    AUS vs ENG
    284/10
    80.4 overs
    		 374/10
    135.5 overs
    Australia beat England by 251 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    SL vs BAN
    294/8
    50.0 overs
    		 172/10
    36.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Jul, 2019 | Bangladesh in Sri Lanka
    BAN vs SL
    238/8
    50.0 overs
    		 242/3
    44.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram