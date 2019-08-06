Sushma Swaraj, Former Foreign Minister and BJP Stalwart, Passes Away at 67 After Heart Attack | LIVE

Senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away a while ago at AIIMS on Tuesday. The BJP veteran, who suffered a massive heart attack, died at the age of 67. Her last Twitter post was about thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.
Swaraj, who was for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s most prominent woman face, did not contest the recently held Lok Sabha elections in which the party won with a massive majority. Last November, she had announced she would not contest the general elections.
Read More
Aug 6, 2019 11:33 pm (IST)
Genuine People’s Person and Brilliant Speaker in Hindi: Tharoor | "Shocked and saddened by this news. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government &I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti..." Shashi Tharoor on the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj.
Shocked & saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at @PMOIndia's swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government &I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti... https://t.co/1Q2kpUSj3x
Calling the demise of Sushma Swaraj terrible news, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “One of India’s great parliamentarians, who could hold her own in any debate. Respected, affable and well-liked by all. We’re going to miss her.”
Senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away a while ago at AIIMS today. The BJP veteran, who suffered a massive heart attack, died at the age of 67. Her last Twitter post was about thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.
Aug 6, 2019 11:23 pm (IST)
Sushma Swaraj was perhaps the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had. From being tagged the 'supermom' of India by Washington Post to becoming one of the most-followed politicians on Twitter, the late external affairs minister had truly struck a chord with young and old alike with her round-the-clock social media presence, eagerness to help, and ready wit on social media.
Aug 6, 2019 11:20 pm (IST)
Sushma Swaraj reportedly died of cardiac arrest at AIIMS.
Aug 6, 2019 11:17 pm (IST)
'Saddened About Untimely Demise' | Congress in a tweet, “We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones.”
We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T9wg739c8i
Sushma Swaraj had been the Union Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Modi government from 2014-2019.
Aug 6, 2019 11:12 pm (IST)
Talking about move to revoke Article 370, Former foreign minister has said, "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."
Aug 6, 2019 11:10 pm (IST)
Earlier today, Sushma Swaraj had in a tweet congratulated the Prime Minister for move to revoke Article 370.
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.
Swaraj was perhaps the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had. From being tagged the 'supermom' of India by Washington Post to becoming one of the most-followed politicians on Twitter, the late external affairs minister had truly struck a chord with young and old alike with her round-the-clock social media presence, eagerness to help, and ready wit on social media.
Aug 6, 2019 11:07 pm (IST)
Swaraj, who was for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s most prominent woman face, did not contest the recently held Lok Sabha elections in which the party won a massive majority. Last November, she had announced she would not contest the general elections.
Aug 6, 2019 11:07 pm (IST)
Her last Twitter post was about thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the government’s move on Kashmir stating that she was waiting for this day in her lifetime.
Aug 6, 2019 11:07 pm (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Passes Away | Senior BJP leader and former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj passed away a while ago at AIIMS on Tuesday. The BJP veteran, who died of heart attack, died at the age of 67.
File photo of late external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.
Swaraj was perhaps the most 'millennial' minister the Indian government has ever had. From being tagged the 'supermom' of India by Washington Post to becoming one of the most-followed politicians on Twitter, the late external affairs minister had truly struck a chord with young and old alike with her round-the-clock social media presence, eagerness to help, and ready wit on social media.