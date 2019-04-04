English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushma Swaraj, Jyotiraditya Scindia's Assets Skyrocketed by 122% in 5 Years, Says ADR Report
As per the ITR, Swaraj has an annual income of Rs 2.69 crore while Scindia declared an income of Rs 40 lakh per annum.
File pic of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
Bhopal: Assets of Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia grew by a whopping 122% from 2009 to 2014, said a report of the Association of Democratic Reforms.
Swaraj, who is an MP from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh which is around 60km from Bhopal, had declared assets worth around Rs seven crore in 2009. But, it surged in 2014 as she declared her properties worth over Rs 17 crore.
On the other hand, the assets of Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who belongs to a royal family and has inherited grand palaces, skyrocketed by 122% during this period. As against Rs 15 crore in 2009, the Scindia family scion had announced having assets worth Rs 33.08 crore in 2014.
According to a report of the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), the assets of several MPs cutting across party lines, grew by 100 to 400% from 2009 to 2014. Among these politicians, Lok Sabha speaker and Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan reported a comparatively modest increase of assets. Mahajan reported an increase of 135% in assets with 1.07 crore from 2009 to 2014. She is also the MP with the lowest annual income in the list with an income of Rs six lakh per annum.
Besides, BJP MP Ganesh Singh, who has been seeking a re-nomination for the fourth consecutive term from Satna, has reported a surge of 400% in a span of five years. Singh’s nominal assets of around Rs 73 lakh in 2009 surged to Rs 3.78 crore in 2014.
Among others, BJP’s Hoshangabad MP Uday Pratap Singh’s properties grew by 234%, Betul MP Jyoti Dhurve’s assets surged by 268% and BJP state president Rakesh Singh’s assets increased by 188% during this period. Dhruve has been denied a ticket by the BJP for contesting the Lok Sabha elections.
Union Minister and Gwalior MP Narendra Singh Tomar’s properties were valued at Rs 34.53 lakh in 2009 and he only got richer in 2014 with an asset of Rs 1.14 crore. His cabinet colleague Virendra Khatik’s assets were valued at Rs 25.51 lakh in 2009 while the same jumped to 87.64 crore in 2014.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
