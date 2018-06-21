English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit US For First 2+2 Dialogue
The two sides are expected to share perspectives on strengthening their strategic and security ties and exchange views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The first India-US '2+2 dialogue' will be held on July 6 and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will travel to the US to take part in the meeting that is likely to focus on strengthening strategic and defence ties.
The two sides are expected to share perspectives on strengthening their strategic and security ties and exchange views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
Swaraj and Sitharaman will take part in the first meeting of the '2+2 Dialogue' with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James N Mattis on July 6, it said. This new dialogue format was agreed upon between the two sides during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in June 2017.
The meeting will focus on strengthening strategic, security, and defence cooperation as the US and India jointly confront global challenges, according to the US State Department.
Earlier this year, the '2+2 dialogue' had been postponed due to uncertainty over the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump's new Secretary of State. Pompeo was later confirmed as Secretary of State in April. The dialogue is seen as a vehicle to elevate the strategic relationship between the two countries.
Also Watch
The two sides are expected to share perspectives on strengthening their strategic and security ties and exchange views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
Swaraj and Sitharaman will take part in the first meeting of the '2+2 Dialogue' with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Secretary of Defence James N Mattis on July 6, it said. This new dialogue format was agreed upon between the two sides during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington in June 2017.
The meeting will focus on strengthening strategic, security, and defence cooperation as the US and India jointly confront global challenges, according to the US State Department.
Earlier this year, the '2+2 dialogue' had been postponed due to uncertainty over the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump's new Secretary of State. Pompeo was later confirmed as Secretary of State in April. The dialogue is seen as a vehicle to elevate the strategic relationship between the two countries.
Also Watch
-
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
- 2+2 Indo-US ministerial dialogue
- External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
- Mike Pompeo
- Ministry of external affairs
Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
- 2+2 Indo-US ministerial dialogue
- External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
- Mike Pompeo
- Ministry of external affairs
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe Helps France Register Round of 16 Berth, Peru Knocked Out
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- When Real and Reel Sanju Paid Surprise Visit to Rishi Kapoor
- At 98, Amma Nanammal, India's Oldest Yoga Guru, is Giving Us Some Serious Fitness Goals
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?