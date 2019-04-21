English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushma Swaraj Says India Keeping Close Watch on Sri Lanka Where 6 Blasts Rock Churches, Hotels
ix explosions ripped through Sri Lanka’s churches and popular hotels on Sunday morning, with authorities saying 99 people were feared dead.
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 21. (Reuters photo)
New Delhi: As Colombo was rocked by a multiple explosions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said Sunday that India was keeping a close watch on the situation.
"Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL," Swaraj tweeted.
Six blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, injuring nearly 300 people, Sri Lankan officials in Colombo said.
The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches.
