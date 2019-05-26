Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report Over Visa Denial to German Padma Shri Awardee

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to return her reward after her application for visa extension for further stay in India has has been rejected by the MEA, according to a media report.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sushma Swaraj Seeks Report Over Visa Denial to German Padma Shri Awardee
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday sought a report over the reported denial of visa extension to a German Padma Shri awardee who has threatened to return her award over the issue.

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to return her reward after her application for visa extension for further stay in India has has been rejected by the MEA, according to a media report.

Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: "Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report."

Swaraj, in another tweet, also assured help to another woman who appealed to her after her husband and son's passports were robbed from airport in Barcelona, Spain
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram