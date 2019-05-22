Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sushma Swaraj, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sit Next to Each Other at SCO Meet Amid Strained Indo-Pak Ties

Swaraj and Qureshi attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sushma Swaraj, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sit Next to Each Other at SCO Meet Amid Strained Indo-Pak Ties
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other leaders of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) posed for a group photograph earlier today. (Credits: Russian Embassy in India's Twitter handle)
Bishkek External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday sat next to each other during a multilateral meeting here of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, amid strained ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Swaraj and Qureshi attended the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

India was an observer at the SCO till 2005 and was granted the membership along with Pakistan in 2017.

Swaraj arrived here in the Kyrgyz capital on Tuesday to attend the Foreign Ministers meeting.

According to the photos published by the Pakistani media, Swaraj and Qureshi were seen seated next to each other along with other foreign ministers.

Earlier in Islamabad prior to his departure, Qureshi said besides addressing the inaugural session of the regional forum, he would also hold meetings with his counterparts from other countries.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram