Swaraj-Qureshi Talks Cancellation Bad News for Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
The government called off a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York, citing the brutal killings of three policemen in J&K and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said calling off the meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan was bad news as both the countries owed it to the people of the state to carry on the dialogue.
"Calling off meeting between India & Pak's FMs is bad news for J&K. Both countries owe it to people of state & country to carry on dialogue rather than talking through media. Inspite of a historic mandate, it is media & not NDA leadership that is setting the agenda," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
